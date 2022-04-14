Home Business Wire Teradata Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release Date
Business Wire

Teradata Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release Date

di Business Wire

Earnings conference call to begin at 2 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 5, 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) today announced that it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 2 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Christopher T. Lee

858-485-2523 office

christopher.lee@teradata.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Jennifer Donahue

858-485-3029 office

jennifer.donahue@teradata.com

Articoli correlati

Bill.com to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial...
Continua a leggere

Roku to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release first quarter 2022 financial results after the...
Continua a leggere

Dropbox to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Bill.com to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022

Business Wire