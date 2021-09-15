Home Business Wire TeraBox Surpasses 10M Global Downloads
Business Wire

TeraBox Surpasses 10M Global Downloads

di Business Wire

Solution provides businesses and consumers with free, secure cloud storage

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TeraBox, a cloud-based storage solution provider, today announced that it has reached 10 million global downloads. While many competitors offer free cloud storage space, most don’t exceed 5GB without a paid subscription. Outperforming competitors, TeraBox gives each of its users 1TB of free cloud storage space, which is equivalent to the storage space of 64 16GB phones, or approximately 256,000 pictures (4MB each).

Creating a seamless user experience, TeraBox automatically syncs files across devices and backs up photos and videos, as well as saves the local storage on their devices, to protect users’ memories in the event a device is damaged or lost.

TeraBox offers users the following features:

  • Ability to upload files up to 4GB in size, or 20GB in size with the paid subscription.
  • Easily share files of any size with friends and family.
  • Online photo and video previews.
  • Compatibility with Android, iOS and desktop computers for peak convenience.
  • Intelligent, AI-backed photo tagging and categorization — sorting into categories such as flowers, food, and home — based on the user’s content, making finding images a breeze.

Available for download on Android and iOS devices, data can also be accessed online at www.terabox.com.

TeraBox for Windows will be available on September 16, 2021, and will support five languages, including English, Russian, Thai, Japanese and Korean — making big file uploading even easier.

About TeraBox

TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user’s device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox enables worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions.

Contacts

Shannon Nelson

The Hoffman Agency

snelson@hoffman.com

Articoli correlati

Fiserv and GalaxE.Solutions Bring Additional Tech Jobs, Training to Milwaukee

Business Wire Business Wire -
City’s underserved communities will benefit from expansion of workforce and community development via “Outsource to Milwaukee” MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EthnicallyDiverse--Fiserv, a leading...
Continua a leggere

Excella Awarded Navy SeaPort Next Generation IDIQ

Business Wire Business Wire -
Excella to provide cybersecurity, infrastructure and application development support ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions, was awarded...
Continua a leggere

Canva Announces USD 40 Billion Valuation Fueled by the Global Demand for Visual Communication

Business Wire Business Wire -
Increasing adoption in teams and workplaces accelerates momentum; affirms Canva as one of the most valuable private companies in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Fiserv and GalaxE.Solutions Bring Additional Tech Jobs, Training to Milwaukee

Business Wire