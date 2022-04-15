Home Business Wire TeraBox Exceeds 35M Global Downloads and Celebrates Second Anniversary
Business Wire

TeraBox Exceeds 35M Global Downloads and Celebrates Second Anniversary

di Business Wire

Milestone highlights user demand for secure, large-capacity cloud storage

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TeraBox, a cloud storage service that offers its users 1,024GB of free space, today announced it surpassed 35M global downloads, reaching this milestone just shy of the app’s second anniversary.

To mark this success, TeraBox is hosting an Easter campaign in the U.S. and Canada. Starting Sunday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m. and ending on Saturday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. GMT +9, the first 1,000 TeraBox users to purchase an annual premium membership on each day of the campaign will receive a discount of 50% — equaling $19.49 for 1 extra TB of storage for one year. Current and new TeraBox users are eligible to participate.

“We’re extremely proud of the app’s success, and as we celebrate TeraBox’s second anniversary, this Easter campaign is a way to thank our dedicated users,” said Olivia Tian, product lead at TeraBox. “Through it, we also look forward to introducing even more people to our innovative cloud storage solution.”

Outperforming competitors, TeraBox gives each of its users 1,024GB of free cloud storage space. Creating a seamless user experience, TeraBox also automatically syncs files across devices and backs up photos and videos, as well as saves to the local storage on users’ devices to protect their memories in the event a device is damaged or lost.

Available for download on Android, iOS and Windows devices, data can also be accessed online at www.terabox.com.

About TeraBox

TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user’s device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents, and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox enables worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions.

Contacts

Quinn Blackwolf

The Hoffman Agency

qblackwolf@hoffman.com

