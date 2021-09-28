Tentacle Announces The Launch Of Its Software Application To Modernize The Information Security Industry’s Archaic And Inefficient Ways

Tentacle is a startup that is seeking to transform the information security space for all organizations

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—Tentacle announces the official launch of its inaugural technical platform focusing on modernizing, optimizing, and connecting key stakeholders and the details of their respective Information Security Programs. Tentacle’s core application is a highly configurable data management and security assessment tool that helps organizations build and manage the posture of their information security program. At Tentacle.io, organizations are able to capture, structure, and selectively showcase their information security program details with far greater efficiency and effectiveness, leaving behind the normal practices of spreadsheet assessments and redundant information requests. Tentacle enables organizations to both manage their own InfoSec program, while also effectively managing shared projects from third-party vendors with Tentacle’s unique, streamlined, and real-time assessment approach.

“We’re not solving a new problem. And by no means is it a secret that the assessment space has been horribly inefficient,” says Matthew Combs, Founder and CEO at Tentacle. “The market space we’re entering has been starved of innovation and the benefits of today’s networked technology. What we are solving is pervasive and growing. We’re not just trying to help thousands of enterprises, rather millions of them.”

Tentacle helps streamline the security assessment process for all parties. For assessors, Tentacle enables the ability to request and receive information from their third parties with ease. Assessment requests and responses can be easily centralized and sorted based on question responses, criticality, and security frameworks. Organizations being assessed can save time by sharing responses to security questions that have already been answered, attach relevant documents, and update as necessary. Questions answered for one assessment are automatically used for future assessments from other partners in the platform.

“The daily threats to all of our systems are only growing rapidly – no matter your business. For PSG specifically, our ability to ensure that our 70+ portfolio companies are taking the right steps to keep themselves protected is not only critical for our investments, but also crucial to the ongoing growth and security of each partner we are invested in,” says Peter Troost, Managing Director at PSG.

The importance of information security management and the security assessment process continues to grow. With more than 2,200 daily cyberattacks taking place globally (one every 39 seconds), and at an average $200,000 per successful attack, organizations are taking action and increasing their information security and risk management technology budgets — which are now expected to exceed $150 billion in aggregate in 2021, according to Gartner. Tentacle is bringing innovation, efficiency, and reliability to this space, allowing organizations to better optimize their information security posture in response to these heightened threats.

About Tentacle: Tentacle is an information security startup based in Plano, TX that has developed a configurable data management tool that will allow organizations to improve their information security programs and overall security posture. The core Tentacle product allows enterprises of all sizes to manage all details related to their internal security posture, track and monitor similar information for their partners and vendors, centralize the storage and management of all program related documentation, increase overall connectivity with key partners, establish multiple internal projects for tracking independent security requirements, and continually benchmark all activities against today’s top industry frameworks governing the information security space.

