Tennessee School District Creates an Integrated Experience for Educators, Administrators, and Parents with Additional PowerSchool Solution

Wilson County Schools Selects PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning for Ease of Use and Integration

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) announced today that Wilson County Schools in Lebanon, Tenn., has added PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning to the district’s existing PowerSchool Unified Talent solutions. Building on the ease of use and ability to integrate with other key administrative and learning systems, Wilson County Schools’ latest PowerSchool addition will save educators time and help engage parents in learning outcomes for students.

“Having a portal such as this to help streamline all communications, lesson plans, attendance, grading, and other academic necessities is such an asset to our teachers, administrators and parents,” said Bart Barker, Public Information Officer, Wilson County Schools. “The PowerSchool integration team was efficient, communicative, and very helpful in guiding us toward our proposed project timeline.”

The Wilson County School System serves more than 19,000 students in pre-kindergarten through adult education and is focused on providing an environment in which every student develops high personal expectations, knowledge, and the skills necessary to be successful today and in the future. Having selected the new learning management system (LMS) mid-schoolyear just prior to winter break, Wilson County Schools required a fast implementation with minimal interruptions to ensure Schoology Learning would be available when teachers and students returned.

“We’re proud districts such as Wilson County Schools have chosen PowerSchool to provide their classrooms with industry-leading software to ensure every student has the most optimal learning environment possible,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “We look forward to providing schools and districts like Wilson County with more of our solutions in order to simplify their day-to-day operations, so they can spend more time focusing on what’s most important – providing the best education for their students.”

Schoology Learning provides ease of use, personalized learning paths, and enhanced teacher-to-student interactions to promote active learning and engagement. The platform can be accessed anywhere, anytime, so whether educators are teaching in-person, online or both, they’re able to communicate with students and parents.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 13,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

©PowerSchool Group LLC. PowerSchool, the PowerSchool logo and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Group LLC or its parents or subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Beau Berman



public.relations@powerschool.com

916-908-8947