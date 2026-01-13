Tenneco Goes Live on QAD Adaptive, Accelerating Manufacturing Operations Modernization Across Global Operations

Successful first-site go-live demonstrates execution at scale and momentum behind QAD Adaptive

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD | Redzone, the company redefining manufacturing and supply chains through intelligent, adaptive solutions, announced that Tenneco, a global automotive and industrial manufacturer, has successfully gone live on QAD Adaptive at its first manufacturing site. The go-live marks the first customer implementation of QAD Adaptive and represents a significant step in Tenneco’s multi-phase modernization of manufacturing operations. The achievement validates QAD Adaptive’s ability to deliver speed, usability, and execution at scale.

A global manufacturer supporting diverse product lines and regional requirements, Tenneco has historically enabled a high degree of autonomy across its operations. As the company evaluated its next phase of transformation, leadership identified an opportunity to further strengthen alignment, standardization, and visibility across manufacturing while preserving the flexibility required by its business.

Rather than extending legacy platforms, Tenneco chose to modernize. The company invested in a cloud-based, manufacturing-focused platform designed to support real-time execution, trusted operational insight, and scalable growth.

“This go-live reflects the progress our teams are making to drive efficiency and build a future-ready foundation for Tenneco,” said Jonathon Brown, Divisional CIO, Performance Solutions at Tenneco. “We took a bold modernization vision and turned it into reality. With QAD Adaptive now live, our teams have a platform that supports AI-driven operations, faster decisions, and scalable execution. I’m proud of the collaboration and discipline that made this possible.”

With QAD Adaptive, Tenneco is moving beyond traditional ERP systems of record toward a system of action. The platform unifies core manufacturing, supply chain, and business processes on a single cloud foundation designed for daily operational use, improving visibility, reducing manual work, and enabling better collaboration across teams. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows, QAD Adaptive enables manufacturing teams to act on real-time information instead of relying on delayed reports and spreadsheet-driven analysis.

The implementation was delivered in collaboration with Arista Consulting, a QAD | Redzone implementation partner supporting Tenneco’s QAD Adaptive rollout.

“This was a complex, enterprise-scale transformation, and the successful launch reflects what disciplined execution and true partnership can achieve,” said Ayodhya Chand, Managing Partner at Arista Consulting. “Working closely with Tenneco and QAD | Redzone, we delivered a modern cloud foundation that simplifies operations today and supports long-term scale.”

“This milestone proves that QAD Adaptive delivers what we promise — execution, confidence, and outcomes at scale,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO at QAD | Redzone. “Tenneco’s successful go-live shows what’s possible when manufacturers choose modernization over replication and move from systems of record to systems of action.”

To support adoption across its workforce, Tenneco is also leveraging QAD Digital Learning as part of its QAD Adaptive deployment. Embedded, role-based learning content allows users to train directly within the application in multiple languages, helping teams build confidence and accelerate adoption before and after go-live.

The successful deployment reinforces QAD | Redzone’s broader platform vision of enabling manufacturers to evolve from managing information to executing action. QAD Adaptive is built to reduce technical debt, simplify integrations, and support continuous improvement through modern cloud delivery and AI-enabled capabilities.

“What stands out about this deployment is that it went directly into full production at scale,” said Robert Kramer, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Enterprise Data, ERP, and SCM at Moor Insights & Strategy. “Most legacy ERP systems were built to record what already happened, not to help teams operate in real time. Tenneco’s go-live on QAD Adaptive shows how manufacturers can move beyond systems of record to systems of actions that spot disruption early, support faster decisions, and hold up under real production conditions.”

This initial site launch represents an important milestone in Tenneco’s transformation journey, with additional sites planned as the company continues consolidating systems, standardizing operations, and strengthening its manufacturing foundation for the future.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through its Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, and DRiV aftermarket groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

About QAD | Redzone

QAD | Redzone is redefining manufacturing and supply chains through its intelligent, adaptive platform that connects people, processes, and data into a single System of Action. With three core pillars — Redzone (frontline empowerment), Adaptive Applications (the intelligent backbone), and Champion AI (Agentic AI for manufacturing) — QAD | Redzone helps manufacturers operate with Champion Pace, achieving measurable productivity, resilience, and growth in just 90 days. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact

Caleb Finch

Public Relations

805-566-6100

publicrelations@qad.com