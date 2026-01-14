TEN Announces $50 Million Enterprise Lease Agreement with USA Truck to Support Continued Growth and Expansion

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TrailerLeasing--TEN (Transportation Equipment Network), a leading provider of trailer leasing, rentals, and fleet solutions across North America, today announced the successful closing of a large enterprise lease agreement with USA Truck. The agreement supports USA Truck’s near-term operational needs while creating a scalable foundation for long-term growth as the company continues to expand its network.

The transaction represents a significant capital commitment by TEN, with approximately $50 million deployed into a dedicated fleet of 53’ dry van trailers placed on long-term lease to USA Truck. This investment underscores TEN’s ability to deploy capital at scale while delivering tailored fleet solutions aligned with customer strategy.

USA Truck selected TEN as a strategic partner based on its deep industry expertise, proven ability to move quickly, and collaborative approach to fleet solutions. With time being a critical factor, USA Truck needed a partner that not only understood the transportation landscape, but also understood its business and could execute with speed and precision.

“ When time is of the essence, having a partner who truly understands your business makes all the difference,” said George Henry, Chief Executive Officer at USA Truck. “ TEN’s team moved quickly, listened to our needs, and worked closely with us to design a structure that supports where we are today and where we are headed tomorrow.”

Building on an existing relationship and mutual trust, TEN worked side by side with USA Truck to develop a creative lease structure aligned to both immediate operational requirements and longer-term strategic objectives. The solution addressed unique fleet needs while providing flexibility to adapt as USA Truck continues to grow.

“ This agreement reflects exactly what TEN is built to do, allowing us to put our strong balance sheet, agility, and scale to use to assist our customers achieve their fleet and capital goals,” said Hooman Yazhari, Chief Executive Officer at TEN. “ We do not approach our customers as transactional vendors. We work as strategic partners, collaborating to solve real challenges and align fleet solutions to both short-term execution and long-term business goals. This is a win for USA Truck and a win for TEN.”

The enterprise lease agreement further reinforces TEN’s commitment to delivering tailored, high-touch solutions for leading transportation providers across North America. By combining industry knowledge, speed of execution, and flexible fleet strategies, TEN continues to help customers navigate complexity and position their businesses for sustainable growth.

About TEN (Transportation Equipment Network)

Headquartered in Dublin, OH, TEN (Transportation Equipment Network) is the largest full-service trailer lessor in North America. With approximately 83,000 trailers, 1,000 employees, 249 service shop bays, 130 mobile service trucks, 300 mechanics, 100 road technicians, and nearly 50 locations across the United States and Canada, TEN is equipped to seamlessly serve customers across North America. TEN provides full-service leasing as well as maintenance, advanced technological solutions, consultation services, and other innovative offerings across numerous industry verticals. To learn more, visit https://tenleasing.com.

About USA Truck

Founded in 1983, USA Truck is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions. The company is committed to delivering safe, efficient, and customer-focused services across North America. With 1,800 trucks, 6,000 trailers, and an expansive Logistics offering, USA Truck is a significant asset-based transportation provider, delivering high-quality supply chain services throughout the North American market to customers ranging from Fortune 100 companies to regional family businesses.

