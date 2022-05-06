Tempus Announces Agreement With the United States Department of Veterans Affairs National Precision Oncology Program To Expand Access to Genomic Testing for Veterans With Cancer

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a multi-year agreement with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Precision Oncology Program (NPOP) designed to expand access to Tempus’ portfolio of next-generation sequencing offerings to support physicians in delivering personalized treatment approaches for their patients with cancer. The Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated health system in the U.S., providing care to more than nine million Veterans annually.

The NPOP is leveraging Tempus’ broad range of comprehensive molecular profiling capabilities in an effort to improve patient outcomes with precision medicine. As part of the collaboration, providers across the VA’s 171 Medical Centers can leverage Tempus’ next-generation sequencing tests, including its solid tumor/normal assay and liquid biopsy assay. In the event of insufficient tumor tissue, Tempus offers a conversion option to a blood-based liquid biopsy test which seamlessly delivers genomic results without a delay to the clinician or the patient.

“Our AI-enabled tests combine high-quality and comprehensive genomic data with clinical data for each patient being sequenced, which allows physicians to make truly personalized decisions as they seek the optimal therapy for their patients,” said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. “We look forward to supporting the VA as they expand access to precision medicine solutions in oncology care to those who have served our country and deserve the very best care we have to offer.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to make near real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit www.tempus.com.

Contacts

Erin Carron



Sr. Director of Communications



erin.carron@tempus.com