Tempo Chosen as Atlassian Partner of the Year for Enterprise App Services

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#temposoftware—Tempo Software, the leader in time tracking and productivity-enhancing solutions, today announced it has been selected as the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 for Enterprise App Services. As a premium Atlassian Marketplace app provider, offering solutions for time and capacity management, program management and roadmapping, Tempo has over 72,000 installs with 25% of the Fortune 500 using Tempo apps, over 360 million tracked time events, and more than 16 million Jira issues structured. Tempo was one of 26 global partner recipients honored in the annual Atlassian Partner of the Year program for continuous efforts and exceptional customer work.

For the past decade, Tempo has been the #1 time management app in the Atlassian ecosystem, committed to security, reliability and scalability so that every organization can use Tempo to orchestrate their work. Recognizing that Solution Partners are key drivers of enterprise adoption, Tempo has built a network of over 200 partners and offers premium services and support, becoming the app vendor of choice for supporting large enterprise implementations of Scaled Agile and IT Service Management (ITSM).

With Tempo’s recent acquisitions of Roadmunk and ALM Works, the company is expanding its enterprise offering to provide even more comprehensive solutions, offering a suite of apps that brings time tracking and resource planning to roadmapping, project and program management. Enterprise customers can get the data and structure they need to optimize how their large teams work.

Tempo has achieved Cloud Fortified status with Atlassian, demonstrating its apps meet Atlassian’s standards for additional security, reliability, and support. Tempo has been at the forefront of security, offering all Atlassian-mandated security standards, as well as meeting additional security requirements for its enterprise customers, including being SOC 2 compliant.

“Atlassian would like to congratulate this year’s Partner of the Year award recipients,” said Allyce Mardesich, Atlassian’s Head of Marketplace Partnerships. “Our partners go above and beyond for our customers and play an instrumental role in our customers’ success. We are excited to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge app solutions and services to our customers.”

“We are proud of our continued innovations for the Atlassian ecosystem and partnership with Atlassian and the community as a whole. Being recognized as the Atlassian Partner of the Year for Enterprise Apps Services is an honor and validation of our work,” said Mark Lorion, CEO, Tempo Software. “With today’s virtual workforce, it is increasingly more difficult for team leaders to accurately track time allocation and effectiveness. Tempo provides the critical data needed to orchestrate how teams work. We help our customers work smarter, with more insights and predictability, so they can more effectively plan and track their projects and work.”

Tempo Software offers integrated applications for time management, resource planning, budget management, strategic roadmapping, and program management for software engineering and product management teams. Our customers gain an unrivaled understanding of time and effort, and they improve how their teams plan and manage their work. This provides an aligned understanding of and plan for how time – the most precious, and finite resource – is optimized. Tempo Software is seamlessly integrated across popular DevOps tools and a natural and automated part of users’ workflows.

Headquartered in Boston, Tempo Software is one of the largest and most successful companies in the Atlassian ecosystem. With one out of four Fortune 500 companies choosing Tempo, the company has more than 29,000 customers across a range of industries in more than 100 countries. It works with hundreds of partners around the world, offering resale, training, and consultancy in local languages. To learn more about Tempo, visit www.tempo.io.

