Tempo Automation Secures Up To $100M in Committed Equity Financing

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempo Automation (“Tempo”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”), a special purpose acquisition company focusing on industrial and enterprise IT, have entered into a committed equity facility with an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald (such affiliate, “Cantor”). Under the terms of the facility, after the proposed business combination between ACE and Tempo has closed, Cantor has committed to purchase up to an aggregate of $100 million of post-merger Tempo’s common stock from time to time at the request of post-merger Tempo. This facility will provide Tempo with the ability to raise additional capital opportunistically in the future.

As previously announced, on October 13, 2021, Tempo and ACE entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) relating to a proposed business combination. Upon the closing of the proposed business combination, which is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions stated in the Merger Agreement, the combined entity is expected to be renamed “Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.” and shares of its common stock are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “TMPO”. The closing of the proposed business combination is a condition to post-merger Tempo’s right to deliver purchase notices to Cantor.

