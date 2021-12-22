Tempo Acquires ALM Works to Deliver Integrated Strategic Portfolio Management Offering

Latest acquisition combines top-selling Atlassian project management solution with team and time management solutions to help product-led organizations unify capacity and complex product delivery

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempo Software, the leader in team time management and productivity-enhancing solutions, today announced the acquisition of ALM Works, developer of the Structure for Jira software suite that enables project and program managers to make better decisions, work more efficiently, and deliver predictable results. A top-selling project management solution, ALM Works helps over 5000 organizations worldwide visualize, track and manage progress across large-scale, complex projects. Tempo and ALM Works together will provide the first suite of purpose-built program management apps to meet project, program and portfolio management needs for over 70 million users within the Atlassian Ecosystem.

The combination of Tempo’s team time and capacity management solutions and ALM Works’ project and artifact structuring solutions will enable program managers to easily understand whether key initiatives are on track and meeting strategic objectives. A recent Tempo survey showed that 55% of software development executives reported that they use time tracking insights to inform project and portfolio management. This new combination of Tempo and ALM Works will provide organizations with the visibility required to move between strategy and daily execution, make informed decisions, and share progress with executives and stakeholders.

“For over a decade, ALM Works has set themselves apart within the Atlassian Ecosystem due to their focused efforts on helping bring structure to complex project data,” said Mark Lorion, CEO, Tempo Software. “Through an even tighter integration with ALM Works, we are excited to bring a modern, easy-to-use and scalable program management solution to market and to our many shared customers and partners. Together we will uniquely support the teams who operate within Jira on a daily basis and provide the data that senior leadership teams need to be responsive as they set product strategy for an organization.”

“ALM Works focuses on enabling project and program managers to solve complex problems with our flexible, adaptable Structure solution,” said Igor Sereda, ALM Works CEO. “By bringing ALM Works together with Tempo’s industry-leading time tracking and productivity management suite of products, we’re now well-positioned to deliver the most comprehensive program and portfolio management offering to the market. I am proud of the work our team has accomplished over the past 17 years and look forward to bringing visibility and strategic insights to even more people and teams.”

Combined with the recent acquisition of Roadmunk, the addition of ALM Works strengthens Tempo’s strategic portfolio management offering. As a modern and integrated solution suite, Tempo will meet the growing needs of today’s distributed and complex product organizations who need to project, plan, and adapt based on timely organizational capacity data and insights.

Supporting Resources:

ALM Works website: https://almworks.com/

Tempo website: https://www.tempo.io

ALM Works blog: https://almworks.com/blog.html

Tempo blog: https://www.tempo.io/blog

About Tempo



Tempo Software offers integrated applications for time management, resource planning, and budget management for software engineering and product management teams. Our customers gain an unrivaled understanding of time and effort, and they improve how their teams plan and manage their work. This provides an aligned understanding of and plan for how time –the most precious, and finite resource–is optimized. Tempo Software is seamlessly integrated across popular DevOps tools and a natural and automated part of users’ workflows.

Headquartered in Boston and with offices in Reykjavik, Iceland and Montreal, Canada, Tempo Software is one of the largest and most successful companies in the Atlassian ecosystem.

Tempo has more than 20,000 customers across a range of industries in more than 100 countries. It works with hundreds of partners around the world, offering resale, training, and consultancy in local languages. Tempo is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian, with Japanese coming soon. To learn more about Tempo, visit www.tempo.io

About ALM Works



ALM Works provides software products to empower project managers around the world with visibility and control. ALM Works’ flagship product, Structure for Jira, is a project and portfolio management tool for Atlassian, used by thousands of customers in over 100 countries. Structure, together with its extensions such as Structure.Gantt, is made for project managers and other people responsible for planning, tracking, and getting things done at an organization. It allows them to work efficiently, deliver predictable results, see problems earlier, make better decisions and communicate with clarity and confidence to their teams, managers and clients.

ALM Works is headquartered in Boston with offices in Saint-Petersburg, Russia. To learn more about ALM Works, visit almworks.com.

About Diversis Capital, L.P.



Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund with $1bn+ in AUM that invests in lower middle-market companies, targeting situations where it can add unique value in helping a company reach the next level. With a collaborative approach to investing, its Operating Partners and Strategic Advisors work alongside management teams to help build successful organizations positioned for long-term growth. To learn more, visit www.diversis.com.

