Home Business Wire Tempest Risk Management launches the Tempest Gateway, a mobile SaaS Platform to...
Business Wire

Tempest Risk Management launches the Tempest Gateway, a mobile SaaS Platform to help small businesses adapt to Hybrid and Virtual work

di Business Wire

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tempest Risk Management, a risk management provider based out of Wilmington, Delaware, has announced the launch of Tempest Gateway, a cloud-based SaaS small business operations platform. The formal launch of Tempest Gateway occurred on January 18 following several months of extensive testing. The Tempest Gateway was partially funded by a Delaware State EDGE Grant and was created to help businesses drive consistency and efficiency in their operations while on the go, as well as assist them in adapting to hybrid work environments. The user-friendly mobile-intranet application is designed for small to medium-sized businesses across the country. Companion mobile apps for each subscriber are avaialble in the Apple Store and Google Play Store to download for free.


“This groundbreaking new platform is designed to make operations easier than ever for businesses. Access to procedures and communications are essential for any thriving business but complex and expensive tools are out of reach for most small and medium size businesses,” stated Andy Ziegler, owner of Tempest Risk Management. “By creating an easy to navigate digital space for businesses to share and communicate vital information with employees through their computers and phones, Tempest Gateway provides business operations solutions, resilience, and business continuity at an affordable price.”

Tempest Gateway provides a customizable platform for businesses to connect with employees through a company directory, store files, share employee handbooks, and make company announcements. Incident reports and standard operating procedures can also be kept and referred to within the platform. Once company leaders subscribe to the Tempest Gateway, employees receive invitations via email to easily make a profile and gain 24/7 access to vital information and capabilities. The cloud-based SaaS platform is now accessible via browser, iOS mobile app, and Google Play.

For more information about subscribing to the Tempest Gateway by Tempest Risk Management, go to gateway.tempestrisk.com or www.tempestrisk.com

Contacts

Andy Ziegler

info@tempestrisk.com
302-598-8027

Articoli correlati

Foursquare Launches Next-Generation Tiling System, Enabling Large-scale Geospatial Data Analytics Within Minutes

Business Wire Business Wire -
Hex Tiles addresses the industry-wide challenge of unifying and visualizing big data to help companies quickly and easily analyze...
Continua a leggere

Veteran Games Industry Trio Launches Arctic7

Business Wire Business Wire -
A brand-new development company with talent, creativity and community at its heart AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, industry veterans Igor Efremov, Mark...
Continua a leggere

Fraud Is Big Business and Companies Are Fighting Back

Business Wire Business Wire -
iconectiv to Share Insights on Combating the Rise of Scam Attacks During FinTech Summit – The Token Economy at...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Foursquare Launches Next-Generation Tiling System, Enabling Large-scale Geospatial Data Analytics Within Minutes

Business Wire