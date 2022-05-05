Temenos Introduces Everyone’s Banking Platform at the Temenos Community Forum 2022

More than 1,500 attendees from banks, fintechs, BaaS players and partners around the world to gather at TCF in London

GENEVA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the cloud banking platform, today announced that more than 1,500 leaders from the world’s leading banks, fintechs, BaaS providers and Temenos partner ecosystem will come together at the Temenos Community Forum 2022 at the London Excel May 17-19. Registration is open, and an invitation can be requested here.

The Temenos Community Forum (TCF) is the flagship event for the banking industry, and is being held in person this May for the first time in three years. The conference features expert speakers from Temenos alongside senior executives from ABN AMRO, Allied Irish Bank, Commerce Bank, EQ Bank, Flowe Bank, Mastercard and many more, together with the newest entrants in the banking landscape, such as Silicon Valley’s Mbanq.

Everyone’s Banking Platform is the theme for TCF 2022, and attendees will discover how Temenos’ new open platform for composable banking can power new growth opportunities, drive efficiencies at scale, and deliver the ultimate customer experience.

Attendees will also hear from Temenos partners, including Platinum Sponsors Amazon Web Services and Capgemini, Gold Sponsors LTI Syncordis, ITSS, Red Hat, Deloitte, Microsoft, DXC and Tech Mahindra and more than a dozen Temenos Exchange Solution Providers such as Wise.

Martin Häring, Chief Marketing Officer, Temenos, said: “Banking doesn’t just happen in a bank anymore, it can happen anywhere. At Temenos, our purpose is to power a world of banking that creates opportunities for everyone. Whether you are an incumbent bank reimagining the customer experience, a neo bank challenging the status quo, or a rising star in fintech providing niche offerings to meet everyday needs, Temenos is everyone’s banking platform. Join us at TCF 2022, and open your world up to new opportunities.”

Over the two-day event, TCF guests will experience more than 25 live demos and 35 interactive sessions, and learn from more than 40 expert speakers. Whether an incumbent bank, a disruptor, a retailer with eyes on embedded finance, a software developer or a systems integrator, TCF 2022 is an opportunity to:

Gain insights into the latest research and trends, including open finance and collaborative business models like BaaS, the transformative power of the cloud and the increasing importance of ESG.​

into the latest research and trends, including open finance and collaborative business models like BaaS, the transformative power of the cloud and the increasing importance of ESG.​ Experience Temenos’ open, cloud-native, intelligent banking platform where smart banking products and services can be composed and extended to offer unprecedented speed, scale and innovation. ​

Temenos’ open, cloud-native, intelligent banking platform where smart banking products and services can be composed and extended to offer unprecedented speed, scale and innovation. ​ Discover the latest breakthrough technology and solutions, and hear ​​directly from thought leaders such as Ivan Mazzoleni (CEO at Flowe Bank) in ‘Walking the Talk – ESG Reality Check in Banking’, and Jeff Wright (CCO at Canadian Western Bank) in ‘Engage: Optimizing the Customer Experience’.

the latest breakthrough technology and solutions, and hear ​​directly from thought leaders such as Ivan Mazzoleni (CEO at Flowe Bank) in ‘Walking the Talk – ESG Reality Check in Banking’, and Jeff Wright (CCO at Canadian Western Bank) in ‘Engage: Optimizing the Customer Experience’. Engage with peers from other banks and the broader ecosystem to share ideas and best ​practices.

For more information and to register, visit the TCF 2022 events website.

– Ends –

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2 billion banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks’ IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Jessica Wolfe & Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations



Tel: +1 610 232 2793 & +44 20 7423 3857



Email : press@temenos.com

Alistair Kellie

Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos



Tel: +44 20 7680 6550



Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com