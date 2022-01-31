Home Business Wire TELUS International Will Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Host an Investor...
TELUS International Will Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Host an Investor Call on February 10

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT) will release its fourth quarter 2021 results on February 10, 2022, before the North American market open hours, and host a conference call on the same day at 10:30 a.m. (ET) / 7:30 a.m. (PT), where management will review the results, followed by a question and answer session with pre-qualified analysts.

A webcast of the conference call will be streamed live on the TELUS International Investor Relations website at: https://www.telusinternational.com/investors/news-events and a replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities, as well as omnichannel CX and trust and safety solutions including content moderation. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusivity through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity hiring practices across the regions where it operates. The company is building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events that have positively impacted the lives of more than 150,000 citizens around the world and through its five TELUS International Community Boards that have provided $4 million in funding to grassroots charitable organizations since 2015. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

TELUS International Investor Relations

Jason Mayr

(604) 695-3455

ir@telusinternational.com

TELUS International Media Relations

Ali Wilson

(604) 328-7093

Ali.Wilson@telusinternational.com

