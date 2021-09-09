Telos Brands Raises $2.1M in Seed Funding From Picus Capital

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–San Francisco-based Telos Brands, a technology-first eCommerce company focused on the Amazon FBA ecosystem, announced a $2.1M seed round led by Picus Capital with participation from select business angels. Telos has also raised an undisclosed amount of debt from several financing partners to support acquisitions.

Telos Brands is rethinking the “Amazon Aggregator” model that has become popular over the last couple of years by utilizing predictive analytics, automation tools and other proprietary technology-first processes to grow and optimize acquired brands. “The Amazon ecosystem is hundreds of billions of dollars and growing. Technology is a powerful vector to capture outsized share within that market,” said Darien Lee, co-founder of Telos Brands, when asked about Telos’ unique approach to growing its brands. “We see a massive opportunity to innovate on the classic aggregator model, deploying technology to both accelerate topline growth and enable operational efficiencies. We expect Telos Brands to acquire profitable, high quality Amazon FBA businesses with potential to realize significant operating efficiencies and achieve industry-leading growth rates.”

With the new seed funding, Telos is actively acquiring Amazon FBA businesses and building out its marketing and software engineering teams.

About Telos Brands

Telos Brands acquires and operates high quality Amazon FBA businesses and uses its proprietary suite of technology and operating practices to optimize and grow these brands. The company was founded by a team of experienced private equity practitioners and startup operators with a deep background of investing in and building of disruptive technology businesses. For further information please refer to www.telosbrands.com.

About Picus Capital

Picus Capital is an international, privately financed venture capital company with headquarters in Munich and offices in New York, Berlin, London and Beijing. The company predominantly invests in pre-seed, seed and Series A rounds and focuses on technology companies in the real estate, finance and insurance, HR, renewable energy, mobility, e-commerce and healthcare sectors. As an entrepreneurial sparring partner, Picus Capital pursues a long-term investment philosophy and supports founders from the ideation phase to the IPO and beyond. For further information please visit www.picuscap.com.

Contacts

Darien Lee, Co-Founder



darien@telosbrands.com

(203) 208-6154