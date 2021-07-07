Tellimer Launches Original Data Sets on 50+ Emerging and Frontier Markets

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tellimer Group (Tellimer), the information, data & technology firm, today announces the launch of four original data sets covering over 50 international markets on its global investment intelligence platform, Tellimer Insights.

Using trusted market and economic data curated by our experts, Tellimer’s in-house team of analysts have produced four distinct data sets that provide a top-down view of over 50 emerging and frontier markets. Covering sovereign debt, external liquidity, ESG and key investment factors, these data sets provide market participants of all types with original data and actionable intelligence for their strategies.

The Sovereign Debt Sustainability Index provides absolute and relative metrics across 46 emerging and frontier market issuers, identifying those at the greatest risk of debt default.

The Sovereign External Liquidity Index provides visibility across 43 emerging countries, identifying those at the greatest risk of an external liquidity or balance of payments crisis.

The Emerging Markets Investability Matrix features 100+ data points covering macro, ESG and market factors to help investors, market participants and policy makers identify opportunities and understand risk across more than 50 emerging & frontier economies.

Tellimer’s Sovereign ESG Data features 17 metrics on more than 50 emerging & frontier economies covering corruption, democracy scores, health & education, CO2 emissions and more.

Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group, said: “We are excited to make these unique data and indices available to our clients. Produced by our team of in-house analysts, our metrics provide a fresh and original perspective on a range of international markets. This is Tellimer’s first major data product and, with unique market indices and reference data on the way later in 2021, we’re confident our data sets will become an essential workflow component for our clients and market participants globally.”

Alongside original content produced by its own in-house team of analysts, Tellimer is the route to access market-leading investment research and data from a growing network of global banks, independent research providers and key institutions in global financial markets. Areas of coverage include sovereign and corporate bonds, equities, fintech, crypto and macroeconomics.

About Tellimer

Tellimer is where leading institutional investors, governments and market participants access world-class insights and data.

Through Tellimer Insights, we provide all the essential, hard-to-find knowledge to inform your decision-making. Mobile first and powered by AI, our state-of-the-art technology helps professionals cut through the noise and reach the information they need most. It’s the easiest way to find what matters in your markets — in one simple, online platform.

To find out more, visit Tellimer.com.

