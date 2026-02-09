Telgoo5 and Prosurety Announce Exclusive Strategic Integration to Redefine the MVNO Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BSS--Telgoo5, a global leader in modernizing telecommunications through its advanced, turnkey BSS/OSS platform, today announced an exclusive strategic integration with Prosurety, a premier provider of device protection and customer-centric device solutions. This partnership unites two industry powerhouses to provide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) with a seamless, best-in-class service offering designed to accelerate growth and maximize customer lifetime value.

Through this integration, Telgoo5’s comprehensive platform becomes even more robust, allowing operators to offer Prosurety’s high-value device protection and support programs directly within their existing ecosystem. Simultaneously, the partnership expands Prosurety’s reach, making its industry-leading solutions available to a wider global audience of service providers.

"By integrating Prosurety’s device expertise into the Telgoo5 platform, we are giving MVNOs a massive competitive edge," said Stuart Chowning, Chief Strategy Officer at Telgoo5. "This isn't just a technical connection; it’s a powerhouse collaboration that simplifies the complex world of device lifecycle management and protection, allowing our clients to focus on scaling their business."

“This integration with Telgoo5 is a major step forward for the MVNO ecosystem,” said Matt Paperi, President of Prosurety. “By embedding Prosurety’s device protection and lifecycle solutions directly into Telgoo5’s platform, we’re removing friction for operators and giving them an immediate, scalable way to drive revenue, improve customer experience, and compete more effectively from day one. Together, we’re enabling MVNOs to focus on growth while delivering real, tangible value to their customers.”

Two Leaders, One Comprehensive Solution

The synergy between Telgoo5 and Prosurety offers MVNOs a "one-stop-shop" experience that addresses the most critical pain points in the industry:

Enhanced Revenue: Drive incremental revenue and increased ARPU through co-branded protection plans.

Access to device protection plans that are often half or even a third of the cost of other marketplace alternatives.

This announcement is just the beginning. Both Telgoo5 and Prosurety are committed to ongoing collaboration, with more industry-shaking innovations slated for release in the very near future.

About Telgoo5

Telgoo5 is a leading provider of comprehensive, turnkey telecommunications solutions, specializing in BSS/OSS (Business Support Systems and Operations Support Systems). Known for its agility and innovation, Telgoo5 empowers MVNOs, IoT providers, and enterprise brands to launch, manage, and scale their wireless businesses with ease. With a focus on real-time billing, automated provisioning, and seamless customer management, Telgoo5 remains at the forefront of the digital transformation in the telecom sector.

About Prosurety

Prosurety is a device solutions provider partnering with broadband and wireless service providers to deliver customer-centric programs that drive incremental revenue, retention, and long-term customer value. Its offerings simplify the procurement, repair, protection, and ongoing support of consumer devices, helping operators enhance the customer experience while scaling efficiently.

Prosurety’s co-branded solutions support mobile phones, wearables, tablets, and connected devices, delivering comprehensive protection underwritten by an A+ rated insurer and designed to provide superior value at a competitive cost.

Media Contact:

Kaushik Kothari

Growth Strategy & Marketing Analyst

marketing@telgoo5.com