TeleVet and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Strategic Collaboration

Will deliver innovative technology for veterinary practices, empowering their teams to supercharge productivity, simplify patient care and maximize revenue

Boehringer Ingelheim to make investment in TeleVet; Randolph Legg, President and Head of the Commercial Business for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., to join TeleVet Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas & DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TeleVet, Inc., a leading provider of technology solutions for veterinary teams that increase productivity, reduce staff burnout, and improve client experience, and Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. (“Boehringer Ingelheim”), a leading global innovator of animal health products for pets, horses, and livestock, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver innovative technology and services that will make it easier for veterinary practices to provide the best patient care while alleviating stress on their teams.

As part of the collaboration, Boehringer Ingelheim has made an investment in TeleVet and Randolph Legg, President and Head of the Commercial Business for Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. will join TeleVet’s Board of Directors.

Veterinarians and their teams are under more pressure than ever before. Pet ownership has increased during COVID, while staffing shortages and industry consolidation have led to longer days, high staff turnover and increased financial pressures. Technology solutions that automate daily tasks and create operating efficiencies while maintaining quality of care have never been more critical within today’s veterinary practices.

TeleVet, an Austin-based startup backed by Mercury Fund and other notable investors, provides veterinary management technology solutions used by thousands of veterinarians across the U.S. TeleVet’s flagship product, Flow, is an integrated case management tool that automates routine tasks and simplifies communications, scheduling and payments.

This collaboration will leverage TeleVet’s leading technology to increase efficiency in practice management and enable veterinarians to seamlessly engage with patients and pet owners alike. TeleVet will become Boehringer Ingelheim’s preferred veterinary health technology platform in the U.S., and TeleVet will leverage Boehringer Ingelheim’s investment and its highly respected commercial team to quickly bring to market innovative solutions designed specifically for the veterinarian team and the veterinary industry. Existing PetPro Connect customers will not experience any disruptions in service while the Boehringer Ingelheim and TeleVet teams work together to create the premier veterinary platform of the future.

“ We are thrilled to begin our new collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health with an exceptionally strong network and a shared commitment to the well-being of veterinary practitioners and patients,” said Zeynep Young, CEO of TeleVet. “ We are honored that they recognize our industry leadership. Their strategic insight, resources and extensive customer relationships will help us fast-track our mission to improve the lives of veterinary professionals by simplifying time-consuming and demanding day-to-day clinic operations. This will empower clinics to deliver the best patient care possible.”

“ We recognize that in today’s environment veterinary practices need technology that makes it easier for them to focus on practicing medicine,” said Randolph Legg, President and Head of Commercial Business at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. “ At Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health we take our responsibility seriously as a trusted partner of veterinary teams and we will continue to invest in best-in-class products and services. After evaluating all the technology solutions available to veterinary practices, we found that TeleVet’s quality, current and future innovation, progressive management team and singular focus on veterinary teams put them above all other competitors.”

About TeleVet

TeleVet is a leading provider of technology solutions that increase team productivity, reduce staff burnout, improve client experience and ultimately allow veterinary teams to focus on what they are most passionate about – providing great care. Flow, the company’s flagship product, is an integrated case management tool that automates routine tasks and simplifies communications, scheduling and payments. TeleVet, founded in 2017, currently automates over one million tasks per year for thousands of veterinary teams nationwide.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim has been independent and family owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, with around 52,000 employees, we create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.

In 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around $22.33 billion (19.57 billion euros). Our significant investment of over $4.2 billion (3.7 billion euros) in 2020 (18.9% of net sales) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

Learn more about Boehringer Ingelheim’s US Animal Health business at bi-animalhealth.com

