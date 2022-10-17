Telescent Signs Milestone Agreement To Deliver Automated Cross-Connections For Quantum Loophole’s QLoop Fiber Network and the Quantum Maryland Campus

Telescent’s Automated Cross-Connect Platform Enables Scalability Across QLoop, One of the Largest Regional Fiber Backbones Ever To Be Built and the Quantum Maryland Data Center Campus, One of the Largest in the World

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutomatedCrossConnect—Telescent, a leading manufacturer of automated fiber cross-connects for data centers, announces that Quantum Loophole, Inc. has signed an agreement for Telescent’s automated interconnect system to be deployed at the company’s Quantum Maryland data center development site, currently under construction. Quantum Loophole is the first-of-its-kind Gigawatt-scale master-planned data center developer deploying Telescent’s automated system to manage the diagnostics and connectivity for the company’s QLoop fiber network, a 40 (+/-) mile hyperscale fiber ring connecting Quantum Maryland to the Northern Virginia Internet ecosystem.





This signed milestone agreement sets into motion Telescent’s next phase of growth. Set to be deployed across multiple operation centers at the Quantum Maryland data center campus, Telescent’s automated interconnect system will manage interconnections across the campus and between Frederick and many locations across data center alley in Northern Virginia. The automated interconnection system reduces the need for additional manpower, will minimize truck rolls, and provides the ability to process interconnections within a few minutes end-to-end.

Telescent’s interconnect system is a robotic patch panel that addresses the requirements of automating fiber management between enterprises, cloud service providers, network operators and telecom carriers. Robotic systems provide the opportunity to manage more than 200,000 fiber connections simultaneously, and is supported by an algorithm that enables the robotic arm to weave around fibers without restrictions to manage connections, disconnections, and reconnections over the lifetime of the data center. Telescent’s system enables the remote and near real-time delivery of services such as bandwidth-on-demand solutions, unmanned interconnection capabilities, and offers the opportunity to turn on new services in remote locations directly through the platform.

“With Telescent’s automated cross-connect system, we’re on track to enable one of the largest regional fiber backbones to ever be built by offering automatic direct connectivity between Frederick, Maryland and the Northern Virginia Internet ecosystem,” comments Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole, Inc. “With Telescent’s system, we will be capable of processing cross-connects in minutes instead of hours or days, all without a human being touching it.”

“We are confident that the use of robotics in our high-capacity network and development site will enable our customers to connect with ease and allow for management of fiber at a significantly higher scale,” says Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole, Inc. “We’re excited to be one of the largest scale customers to deploy Telescent’s automated cross-connect platform in our Quantum Maryland campus and across our QLoop network. It’s exciting to continue to raise the bar of what is possible in the industry.”

“Integrating our automated cross-connect system into the Quantum Maryland campus and QLoop network is a massive milestone for Telescent. Not only does this kick into motion the next phase of growth for our company, we now have the opportunity to illustrate the powerful capabilities that an automated cross-connect platform could enable – particularly as the need for interconnection services continues to grow while being part of one of the largest regional fiber network deployments to be built,” adds Anthony Kewitsch, co-founder and CEO of Telescent. “Telescent is excited to play an integral role in the future capabilities of interconnection across the Quantum Maryland campus development – and to the entire Northern Virginia internet ecosystem.”

Quantum Loophole’s QLoop fiber network is a 40 (+/-) mile hyperscale fiber ring that will connect Quantum Maryland to the Ashburn, Virginia ecosystem. The network ring will offer capacity for more than 200,000 strands of fiber. In the summer of 2022, Quantum Loophole broke ground on QLoop, with a completion date targeted for 2023.

About Telescent

With a large-scale, low-loss, robotic patch-panel solution, Telescent Inc. brings automation to the fiber layer of optical networks. Telescent’s all-optical approach ensures optimal performance and reliability while enabling software control for remote reconfigurations and diagnostics. Companies can enjoy the advantages of automation with Telescent’s new RobUSTTM system design while having the option to upgrade the system on a pay-as-you-go basis as their automation requirements expand. Automation of the fiber layer can reduce operating expenses and manual errors while creating new service opportunities for multi-tenant data center operators, telecom service providers, and at hyperscale cloud data centers, to find out more about Telescent, including any recent product updates, please visit www.telescent.com.

About Quantum Loophole

Quantum Loophole disrupts data center site selection offering a rapid platform delivery for land, power, connectivity, and scale. The company’s first-of-its-kind gigawatt-scale, master planned data center development uniquely addresses the scalability, connectivity, and cost-efficiency challenges of today’s large-scale deployments. Powered by innovative energy systems, hundreds of thousands of strands of fiber from multiple carriers, and mass-scale entitled land, Quantum Loophole’s master planned communities take the guesswork out of adding needed data center capacity, allowing hyperscalers, enterprises, and colocation providers speed with go-to-market capabilities. Incorporating renewable energy, land and water improvements, Quantum Loophole offers an environmentally sound approach that reduces the overall carbon footprint while fully enabling powered land with the highest level of connectivity, reliability, and security. For more information, please visit www.quantumloophole.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our plans for data center cities, sustainable growth and community-mindedness, ability to manage pricing pressure, and similar statements.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans, and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates; commodity and equity prices, and the value of financial assets, land prices, power pricing volatility, capital and/or credit market availability; the adequacy of our cash flow; strategic actions; the occurrence of hostilities; political instability or catastrophic events; changes in customer demand; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term relationships with customers and the level of service failures that could lead customers to use competitors’ services; and developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the power and data infrastructure industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards, among others.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

