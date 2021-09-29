Teleperformance Wins Great Place to Work Award in Colombia for Fifth Year in a Row

Outstanding employer status is based on independent employee trust audit

Teleperformance in Colombia has been recognized as a GPTW® for the fifth consecutive year

Teleperformance scored 91% credibility level with its employees in Colombia

All independently evaluated criteria (credibility, respect, fairness, camaraderie, pride and overall trust) scored above 85%

More than 90% of the Teleperformance staff worldwide currently work in independently certified Best Employer operations

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its award-winning operations in Colombia have been recognized for the fifth consecutive time with the prestigious Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Award. Highlights of Teleperformance Colombia evaluation scores include a robust employee confidence in the company, with 91% of survey respondents citing Teleperformance as a credible and trustworthy employer. Strong scores, above 85%, were also achieved on all the other evaluation areas including camaraderie (90%), pride (89%) and respect (86%).

This exceptional ranking is especially meaningful because it is based directly on confidential, direct survey feedback of more than 15,700 employees that participated in the 2021 GPTW® survey. In addition to work from home, Teleperformance hosts operations in 25 facilities and client sites in Bogotá, Medellín, Barranquilla and Tunja.

With the world still facing employment challenges and disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic, Teleperformance’s operations in Colombia attaining the 2021 GPTW® certification is a significant milestone, especially under continuing lockdown conditions.

“Congratulations to Teleperformance in Colombia for this recognition,” said Juan Carlos Carrillo Bedoya, People’s Voice Director, GPTW® Colombia. “Our annual research represents more than 12 million employees from thousands of organizations of varying sizes and industries, in over 90 countries, so attaining a certification for five consecutive years, which is based in large part on their own employee’s feedback, is an outstanding achievement. We are very pleased to recognize Teleperformance in Colombia as a 2021 Great Place to Work®.”

Andrés Bernal Gutierrez, CEO Teleperformance MAR Region (Colombia, Guyana, Nicaragua, Peru), commented: “We are very proud of this independent Great Place to Work certification. A great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. The best part about achieving this certification is it shows we are on the right track, earning the trust of our team members and ongoing commitment to our employees to be a great organization. My appreciation goes to all of our amazing team members and the fantastic teamwork they have shown, especially during this very difficult moment of the pandemic.”

With a top global priority of employee well-being, 60 separate Teleperformance country operations are currently independently recognized as great employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kosovo, Lebanon, Lithuania, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America. This represents over 90% of the worldwide Teleperformance workforce.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: “Exceptional employee care, safety and well-being are top priorities for our Group. We are pleased with the independent audit findings, and, especially, the unbiased endorsements of our own employees that make us a consistently Great Place to Work® in Colombia. Our goal is to be the number one employer of choice everywhere we operate. More than 90% of our entire worldwide staff are now working in independently certified best employer operations across all geographies. This validates we are helping set a strong, cross-industry employee care benchmark for large global enterprises all around the world.”

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group’s 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Contacts

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial



communication department



TELEPERFORMANCE



Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15



investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Laurent Poinsot – Karine Allouis



IMAGE7



Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70



teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer



TELEPERFORMANCE



Tel: + 1 801-257-5811



mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com