Teleperformance Takes the Lead in the Metaverse and Strengthens Its Games Market Leadership

Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services hosted a new and ground-breaking games and Esports convention on May 27th in Lisbon





Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, held a new and ground-breaking Games and Esports convention called Teleperformance PXP with more than 500 attendees in person and 80,000 unique streaming viewers across the different channels.

The convention featured several panels of experts with discussions on Esports, Games, Metaverse and Web 3.0, and was the stage of the official opening of Teleperformance’s first Global Esports Arena and Metaverse Center of Excellence located in Lisbon, Portugal. This was the venue of an international Esports tournament, where some of the best teams and top players in the world participated.

Teleperformance gathered the foremost opinion leaders from all over the world for this memorable convention, where they engaged in live panel discussions with other international experts on Esports, Games, Metaverse, Web 3.0, and more, providing the latest insights on next-generation digital interactions.

Eefje “SJOKZ” Depoortere, the host of the event, says: “I’m very excited to have been invited to Lisbon for the grand opening of the Esports arena. I’m thrilled at the opportunity to visit the beautiful city, see the great new venue, and meet many of my fans. Thank you Teleperformance.”

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

