Teleperformance Named to PEOPLE’s Annual List of “100 Companies that Care” for 2022

Teleperformance USA recognized for demonstrating a commitment to caring for their people and their communities

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, was named to PEOPLE’s “100 Companies that Care” for 2022. This is the sixth year that PEOPLE has partnered with Great Places to Work® to spotlight employers that have gone above and beyond to create positive workplaces for their staff and the community at large. Companies That Care is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on the level of care and concern for their employees, their communities, and the environment.

Teleperformance was selected for its outstanding community giving activities, noting that Teleperformance employees donated more than US$2 million and more than 2,500 hours to global charities in 2022. The Teleperformance team in the United States supported a wide range of charities, most notably Feed the Children’s programs that supported more than 2,400 families in Texas, Kentucky, Virginia, and Georgia, and a long-standing partnership with the American Red Cross, with whom Teleperformance helped provide food and essentials to 400 military families in need through its Fort Knox, Kentucky branch. Teleperformance employees applauded the company’s commitment to giving back, saying it gave them a sense of pride to contribute to something larger.

“Changing the workplace changes lives,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies show the impact engaged business leaders can have on their communities. They invest in the well-being of their people where they live and are committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of such an esteemed list of U.S. companies, all of which have a strong legacy of community building and employee pride.” said Alan Winters, Chief People Officer and Chief Diversity Officer at Teleperformance Group. “Taking care of our people is always our number one priority and it is a tremendous vote of confidence to have PEOPLE and Great Places to Work honor us with the ‘100 Companies that Care’ designation.”

With a top global priority of people care, over 97% of Teleperformance employees worldwide currently work in independently certified great employer operations. The company welcomes applicants from across the globe to apply for the opportunity to be part of the Teleperformance family. Interested applicants can apply here.

PEOPLE once again partnered with global workplace culture authority Great Place To Work to identify the top U.S. companies that best fit the criteria, analyzing survey responses that represent the experience of more than six million employees. Winning companies score highly on how well they create great employee experiences that cut across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their roles. Great Place To Work also assessed the level of generosity of each organization’s benefits and philanthropic and community support.

*******************

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Contacts

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial communication department



TELEPERFORMANCE



Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15



investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis – Laurent Poinsot



IMAGE7



Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70



teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer



TELEPERFORMANCE



Tel: + 1 801-257-5811



mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com