Teleperformance Launches Digital Services Arm, TP Infinity, to Better Serve Clients Globally Through Consulting, Design and System Integration Services

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, today announced the launch of its global digital consulting arm, TP Infinity, designed to deliver a holistic approach to building stronger brands through enhanced customer experience (CX).





TP Infinity seeks to address the growing client demand for an integrated approach to CX transformation in today’s experience-led economy. Its comprehensive portfolio spans consulting, technology, data analytics, design and creative services, combining Teleperformance’s growing, global digital CX and transformation services with three independent digital companies integrated through Teleperformance’s recent acquisition of Majorel. These include:

IST Networks, a CX technology reseller, system integrator and managed service provider based in Egypt, with operations in Saudi Arabia, UAE and broader EMEA;

Findasense, a digital marketing agency based in Spain, with operations in Mexico, Colombia and rest of Latin America; and

Junokai, a CX consulting firm based in Germany.

Faster, More Efficient, Enhanced CX

TP Infinity team members will support their own clients and work seamlessly in partnership with Teleperformance teams and their clients to enable faster, more efficient and improved business processes that deliver enhanced experiences for customers.

“In this new era of integrating AI-powered solutions into CX management, Teleperformance is investing in value-added services to help our clients design, analyze and deploy AI-powered solutions and accelerate their CX transformation,” said Daniel Julien, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance Group. “Consolidating our digital consulting teams under the TP Infinity umbrella will allow us to keep tremendous focus on the extraordinary opportunities we have to help our clients build brand loyalty.”

TP Infinity is comprised of a diverse team of more than 650 strategists, data lovers, tech enthusiasts, creative masterminds and operations gurus operating in 15 countries across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia who are united by a common purpose: to push the boundaries of CX.

To learn more about TP Infinity, visit www.tpinfinity.com.

###

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate people who currently speak more than 300 languages, the Group’s global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

Contacts

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial



communication department



TELEPERFORMANCE



Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15



investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis – Laurent Poinsot



IMAGE7



Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70



teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Nicole Miller



TELEPERFORMANCE



Tel: + 1 629-899-0675



tppublicaffairs@teleperformance.com