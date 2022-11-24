Teleperformance Enters Into Discussion With UNI Global Union

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced today that it has entered into discussions with UNI Global Union, a global union federation representing services workers in 150 countries.

Both parties are currently working diligently with the aim to come rapidly to a global mutual agreement on labour rights. The targeted agreement would shape a global framework outlining the relationship between Teleperformance and UNI Global Union.

