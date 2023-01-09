Teleperformance Earns 9th Consecutive Full Enterprise-wide Social Responsibility Standard Certification From Verego

Fully certified in all five areas: Leadership, Ethics, People, Community, and Environment

No compliance gaps were found

Industry benchmarking indicates Teleperformance is leading its industry, setting the highest achieved scores in all areas

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced today that it has received the Enterprise-Wide Social Responsibility Standard (SRS) Certification Award from Verego for the 9th consecutive year. The attained certification scores were the highest in the industry in every single area.

The Verego SRS Certification provides a comprehensive framework for ensuring the effective management of corporate responsibility initiatives. It is awarded to companies that excel in terms of policies and practices in five key areas: leadership, ethics, people, community, and the environment.

“Verego, now part of the leading global sustainability firm Clearstream Solutions, is proud to award Teleperformance certification in all five areas of the SRS Standard for the 9th consecutive year. Not only did Teleperformance earn this achievement without a single compliance gap, but the scores also demonstrate exemplary performance across Teleperformance’s ethics, human rights, community, and environmental practices,” said Carole Kerrey, Lead Certification Assessor at Verego

Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Global corporate social responsibility is engrained in Teleperformance’s culture. The industry-best scores of Verego’s independent and comprehensive audit of our Group reflect well on the current state of our CSR, ESG and DEI global performance levels. Responsibly serving as a force of good to benefit our people, our planet and the global society in general is a critical part of our DNA.”

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

