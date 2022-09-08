Teleperformance Certifies Record 64 Countries as Great Place to Work® Locations

More than 97% of Teleperformance employees now working in a Great Place to Work® location

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced that its operations in 64 countries have received Great Place to Work® certifications, up four countries from 2021. With this achievement, Teleperformance increases its number of certified countries two years in a row, and confirms over 97% of its 420,000 global employees are working in a Great Place to Work® location. The sheer scale and magnitude of this global people initiative sets a very high standard in employee care for large global companies in all industry sectors.

More than 200,000 Teleperformance employees participated in the annual survey, directly rating their employer on fairness, credibility, pride, respect, innovation, integrity, leadership behavior and support. Teleperformance employees overwhelmingly commended the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, its caring and welcoming company culture, and the sense of pride it fostered in employee professional accomplishments.

“Managing 420,000 people in 88 countries is not always easy and we all share a common global commitment to be a great and welcoming worldwide employer. As the workplace evolves and employee expectations shift, the Great Place to Work evaluation is a comprehensive and critical independent benchmark for how our employees feel we are living up to our values and guiding principles, said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. We know we have to earn our employees’ trust and loyalty every day and we are committed to continuing our efforts to improve even when every single employee is working in a Great Place to Work certified location.”

“We recognize that the Great Place to Work Certification is not something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to building a strong workplace culture and employee experience, said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. Our most recent global survey showed that only about half of employees are experiencing a great workplace, so Teleperformance achieving 97% with such a huge number of employees is very impressive. It illustrates the company’s unwavering commitment to creating and exceeding its own standard of excellence year after year.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, and the only certification program based on rigorous methodology and validated employee feedback. Contributing to the overwhelming response and employee satisfaction include the effective scaling of several Teleperformance workplace and culture initiatives:

United colors of Teleperformance: Teleperformance continues to implement and scale its unique diversity, equity and inclusivity framework to build a healthy work environment that is welcoming and safe for all of its employees, and ensure they can thrive and be their authentic selves,

Teleperformance continues to implement and scale its unique diversity, equity and inclusivity framework to build a healthy work environment that is welcoming and safe for all of its employees, and ensure they can thrive and be their authentic selves, Return to office flexibility: the TP Cloud Campus initiative to support work-from-home flexibility – already in progress in 2020 – was accelerated during the pandemic, allowing employees to work and collaborate seamlessly from wherever they are. The campus enabled more than 80% of employees to work from home during the pandemic and continues to give its employees more options and fewer disruptions to their workdays, even as employees head back to the physical workplace,

the TP Campus initiative to support work-from-home flexibility – already in progress in 2020 – was accelerated during the pandemic, allowing employees to work and collaborate seamlessly from wherever they are. The campus enabled more than 80% of employees to work from home during the pandemic and continues to give its employees more options and fewer disruptions to their workdays, even as employees head back to the physical workplace, Family first mentality: Teleperformance takes seriously its role in the lives of its 420,000 employees across the globe and ramped up its efforts during the pandemic to support its employees and their families, even continuously working with governments in each country to adapt benefits plans to support its employee health needs.

“Taking care of our people is always our number one priority, which has guided every decision we’ve made during the past two years, said Alan Winters, Chief People Officer and Chief Diversity Officer at Teleperformance Group. We’re living in a new world that demands flexibility, thinking outside the box and open, honest and transparent communication. It is a tremendous vote of confidence that our employees recognize and appreciate our efforts to create an inclusive and caring workplace.”

Among the 64 countries that recently received certification, Teleperformance added four new countries: Croatia, Belgium, Kazakhstan and Serbia. Teleperformance’s Core Services & Digital Integrated Business Services (D.I.B.S.) were certified in every major geography: nine countries in the English-speaking & Asia-Pacific (EWAP), 13 countries in Ibero-LATAM, 27 countries in Continental Europe & MEA (CEMEA), and in India. Several Specialized Services counties also received recognition across the globe.

The company welcomes applicants from across the globe to apply for the opportunity to be part of the Teleperformance family. Interested applicants can apply here.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

About Great Places to Work

Great Place to work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Places to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best Workplaces™ lists published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

