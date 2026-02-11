Teledyne to Participate at the TD Cowen Aerospace & Defense Conference

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that George Bobb, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman, will present at the TD Cowen 47th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference at the Ritz-Carlton – Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday, February 12, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of Teledyne’s presentation may be accessed via the company’s website at www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations. In addition, Teledyne’s latest investor presentation is publicly available on the same website.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Notice

Teledyne’s investor presentation contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to management’s beliefs about the financial condition, results of operations, acquisitions, capital expenditures, stock repurchases, product synergies, integration costs, tax matters and businesses of Teledyne in the future. All statements made in the investor presentation that are not historical in nature should be considered forward-looking. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Many factors could change anticipated results, including: the impact of policies of the U.S. Presidential Administration, especially with respect to new and higher tariffs, cutbacks in the funding of government agencies and programs, and the scaling back of environmental and green energy policies; escalating economic and diplomatic tension between China and the United States, including a “trade war” resulting in higher tariffs and restrictions on sales of goods and services; reciprocal tariffs from other countries, especially from members of the European Union; U.S. Government shutdowns, which in the past have resulted in delays in anticipated contract awards, delayed payments of invoices and delays in the issuance of export and other licenses; the inability to develop and market new competitive products; changes in relevant tax and other laws; foreign currency exchange risks; rising interest rates; risks associated with indebtedness, as well as our ability to reduce indebtedness and the timing thereof; the impact of semiconductor and other supply chain shortages; higher inflation, including wage competition and higher shipping costs; labor shortages and competition for skilled personnel; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with GAAP and related standards; disruptions in the global economy; the ongoing conflict in Israel and neighboring regions, including related protests, attacks on defense contractors and suppliers, and the disruption to global shipping routes; the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including the impact to energy prices and availability, especially in Europe; customer and supplier bankruptcies; changes in demand for products sold to the defense electronics, instrumentation, digital imaging, energy exploration and production, commercial aviation, semiconductor, and communications markets; funding, continuation and award of government programs; cuts to defense spending resulting from existing and future deficit reduction measures or changes to U.S. and foreign government spending and budget priorities triggered by inflation, rising interest costs and economic conditions; the continuing review and resolution of FLIR’s trade compliance and tax matters; threats to the security of our confidential and proprietary information, including cybersecurity threats; risks related to artificial intelligence; natural and man-made disasters; and our ability to achieve emission reduction targets and decrease our carbon footprint. Lower oil and natural gas prices, as well as instability in the Middle East or other oil producing regions, and new regulations or restrictions relating to energy production could further negatively affect our businesses that supply the oil and gas industry. Weakness in the commercial aerospace industry negatively affects the markets of our commercial aviation businesses. Lower aircraft production rates at Boeing or Airbus could result in reduced sales of our commercial aerospace products. In addition, financial market fluctuations affect the value of the Company’s pension assets. Changes in the policies of the United States and foreign governments, including economic sanctions or in regard to support for Ukraine, could result, over time, in reductions or realignment in defense or other government spending and further changes in programs in which the Company participates.

While our growth strategy includes possible acquisitions, we cannot provide any assurance as to when, if or on what terms any acquisitions will be made. Acquisitions involve various inherent risks, such as, among others, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain key management and customers and achieve identified financial and operating synergies. There are additional risks associated with acquiring, owning and operating businesses internationally, including those arising from U.S. and foreign government policy changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.

Readers are urged to read our periodic reports filed with the SEC for a more complete description of our Company, its businesses, its strategies and the various risks that we face. Various risks are identified in Teledyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents, all of which are on file with the SEC and available in the “Investors” section of Teledyne’s website, teledyne.com, under the heading “Investor Information.”

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Teledyne does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Jason VanWees

(805) 373-4542