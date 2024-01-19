Home Business Wire  Teledyne Reynolds DHM High Voltage Interconnect Assembly
 Teledyne Reynolds DHM High Voltage Interconnect Assembly

 HV and mixed signal capabilities within a smaller format

TORRANCE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highvoltageinterconnectsTeledyne Reynolds, a leading designer and manufacturer of high voltage electronic interconnect systems, is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the DHM High Voltage cable assemblies featuring the Teledyne Hi/Mate™ contact system. Hi/Mate™ is a high voltage-rated insert that can be seamlessly integrated into various connector platforms, offering versatile functionality while maintaining reliable high voltage performance. These inserts leverage Teledyne’s Advanced Interface Sealing System, rendering them suitable for a wide range of aerospace and defense electronic applications, as well as high voltage applications in industrial equipment where exceptional HV performance and temperature resilience are essential. This addition to the Teledyne Reynolds product line introduces high voltage and mixed-signal capabilities within a standard D-Sub or Mil DTL connector platform.




Engineered to meet the escalating demands for advanced connector technologies in smaller form factor interconnect systems, the new DHM High Voltage assemblies deliver superior high voltage performance in harsh environmental conditions, boasting a voltage rating of 13.5 KVDC and suitability for altitudes of up to 70,000 feet. Additionally, the DHM series of interconnect assemblies provide a robust solution for critical ground-based applications, including medical, instrumentation, ATE, and semiconductor inspection equipment.

Barry Cambeilh, Director of Sales and Marketing at Teledyne Reynolds, commented, “With the introduction of our DHM series of High Voltage connectors and assemblies, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering innovative state-of-the-art interconnect solutions that surpass industry standards in performance and testing. This advancement not only expands Teledyne’s interconnect portfolio but also increases the number of mixed-signal packages available in a smaller form factor, enabling seamless integration into various systems and applications.”

Key value attributes:

  • Operating Voltage: 13.5 KVDC
  • Operational Temperature Range: -55°C to +125°C
  • Altitude: 0 to 70,000 feet
  • Operating Current: 5.9 amps (80° free air)
  • Complete Cable Assemblies
  • Available in D-Sub Connectors

Visit www.teledynereynolds.com for more information about the Teledyne Reynolds DHM Hi/Mate™ product series.

ABOUT TELEDYNE Reynolds

Teledyne Reynolds is a world leader in engineered high-performance High Voltage and Mixed Signal Interconnects offering a wide range of solutions for various applications in the aerospace and defense, test and measurement, semiconductor, and industrial markets. Celebrating 75 years of experience Teledyne Reynolds has established a reputation for engineering, quality, reliability, and customer service excellence. For more information, visit www.teledynereynolds.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, test, and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

Contacts

Sharon Fletcher

Teledyne Défense Electronics

+1 323-241-1623

sharon.fletcher@teledyne.com

