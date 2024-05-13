Home Business Wire Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the J.P....
Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Greg Brown, Chairman and CEO, will participate at the upcoming J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. EDT.


A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be featured on Motorola Solutions’ Investor Relations website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is solving for safer. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions enable the collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises that’s critical for a proactive approach to safety and security. Learn more about how we’re solving for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses – safer everywhere – at www.motorolasolutions.com.

