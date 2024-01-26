Teledyne Relays Unveils Innovative Multi-Function Timer Series

Precision Timing for Every Application

Teledyne Relays Multi-Function Timer MFT series is a state-of-the-art solution designed for a wide variety of applications that demand precise timing control. The user-friendly design features three potentiometers for easy selection of timing functions and ranges, while the LEDs provide at-a-glance feedback of timing and relay status. The MFT series also features:

7 selectable timing functions for a wide variety of applications

Timing ranges from 0.1 seconds up to 100 hours

Compact 17.5mm housing preserves valuable panel space

Supply Voltages: 24VDC & 24-240VAC OR 12-240VAC/DC

5A SPDT output relay

Engineered with the needs of electrical engineers, panel builders, and automation engineers in mind, these timers find application in various industries, including but not limited to:

Industrial Automation

Manufacturing

Process Control Systems

HVAC and Refrigeration

Agriculture and Irrigation

Power Distribution

“With the new Multi-Function Timer series, Teledyne Relays continues to lead in providing reliable and versatile solutions for industrial automation, ensuring precise timing control,” said Michael Palakian, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Teledyne Relays.

The Multi-Function Timer series from Teledyne Relays ensures precise timing control, offering unparalleled reliability across diverse applications and is available for ordering from Teledyne Relays or an authorized distributor.

ABOUT TELEDYNE RELAYS

Teledyne Relays is a world leader in high-performance coaxial switches, electromechanical, and solid-state relays, offering a wide range of solutions for various applications in the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, test and measurement, and industrial markets. With over 60 years of experience, Teledyne Relay has established a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer service excellence. For more information, visit www.teledynerelays.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

