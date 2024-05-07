Teledyne FLIR Defense Unveils Rogue 1 Loitering Munition System at SOF Week

New lethal unmanned aerial system will deliver unmatched versatility and survivability, with unique fuzing system that allows safe drone recovery and re-use; Mission-specific payload options will enable tactical teams to engage various enemy target types beyond line of sight

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), is introducing its new Rogue 1™ loitering munition system at this week’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week convention in Tampa.









Rogue 1 is a next-generation, rapidly deployed, and optionally-lethal vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) that enables warfighters to conduct precision-strikes against moving and stationary armored targets, soft-skinned vehicles, and dismounted threats. An advanced fuzing system on Rogue 1 features a first-of-its-kind mechanical interrupt that allows the aircraft to be safely recovered and reused when targets are disengaged or missions are aborted.

Leveraging Teledyne FLIR’s pedigree as the world’s premier sensor provider, Rogue 1 also features advanced electro-optical and FLIR Boson® 640+ thermal cameras to deliver day/night long-range reconnaissance and surveillance. Plus, a novel coupling between sensors and warhead in the gimballed payload enables extremely precise targeting. Operators can attach modular, mission-specific payloads with lethal effects designed for distinct target types. Users can choose from Explosively Formed Penetrator (EFP), Forward Fragmenting, or non-lethal Trainer payload options.

With a 30-minute flight time, burst speeds of more than 70 mph (113 kph), and range greater than six miles (10 km), the lightweight Rogue 1 was developed for today’s harsh battlefield conditions, including communication- and GPS-denied environments. Rogue 1 performs beyond the range and capabilities of existing organic weapon systems, while minimizing collateral damage and maximizing standoff.

“The new Rogue 1 gives warfighters the versatility, survivability and lethality demanded by the modern battlespace,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense. “With its unique ability to be recovered and reused when targeting conditions change, this innovative platform also offers military forces greater economy and flexibility. Rogue 1 leverages our decades of expertise developing combat-proven drone technology and complements our global UAS portfolio – from the Black Hornet nano-drone to our SkyRaider and SkyRanger quadcopters to our StormCaster sensor and targeting payloads.

“Customers and potential users have been awe-struck by Rogue 1’s performance, and we’re confident it will deliver a meaningful edge to troops on the frontlines,” Lei added.

In April, Teledyne FLIR Defense announced it had been selected by the U.S. Marine Corps for an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract worth up to $249 million for the Organic Precision Fires-Light (OPF-L) program. The company is offering Rogue 1 as its OPF-L platform and will deliver an initial order of 127 systems to the Marines later this summer.

In 2022 Teledyne FLIR supplied the first Rogue 1 systems to U.S. Special Operations Command for evaluation under their Ground Organic Precision Strike Systems (GOPSS) program and continues to deliver additional systems at present.

Visit Teledyne FLIR Defense at SOF Week at Booth 1020 to see the new Rogue 1, or learn more online.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

