Teledyne e2v HiRel Unveils Two Space-Screened Versions of its Popular 650 V, 60 A GaN HEMTs

High voltage packaged GaN HEMTs for hi-rel applications now available off the shelf with NASA Level 1 Screening Flow

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne e2v HiRel announces the addition of new space screened versions of its popular 650 V, 60 A high reliability gallium nitride high electron mobility transistors (GaN HEMTs). The new parts go through NASA Level 1 screening flow and can be brought up to full Level 1 conformance with extra qualification testing if desired. Typical applications include battery management, DC-DC converters, and space motor drives.





Two new parts are available, both space-grade, 650 V, enhancement mode, top-side cooled GaN-on-Silicon power transistors. The properties of GaN allow for high current, high voltage breakdown and high switching frequency, enabling high efficiency and high power density designs. The two models are:

TDG650E601TSP Space GaN E-mode Transistor with 900 V transient drain-to-source maximum voltage

TDG650E602TSP Space GaN E-mode Transistor with 750 V transient drain-to-source maximum voltage

Each is available with options for EAR99 or European sourcing.

Teledyne e2v HiRel’s GaN HEMTs feature single wafer lot traceability, extended temperature performance from -55 to +125 °C, and low inductance, low thermal resistance packaging.

“Our GaN HEMT product family has been very popular with customers, and we have had many requests for catalog versions with standard space screening,” said Mont Taylor, VP of Business Development for Teledyne e2v HiRel. “Our new 650 V, 60 A parts offer 100% screening off-the-shelf, and we can do full level 1 qualification with customer SCDs.”

Gallium nitride devices have revolutionized power conversion in other industries and are now available in radiation tolerant, plastic encapsulated packaging that has undergone stringent reliability and electrical testing to help ensure mission critical success. The release of these new GaN HEMTs delivers to customers the efficiency, size, and power-density benefits required in critical aerospace and defense power applications.

Both of these new devices are available for ordering and immediate purchase from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor.

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne HiRel’s innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. HiRel’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit http://www.tdehirel.com.

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefenseelectronics.com/.

Contacts

Sharon Fletcher



Teledyne Defense Electronics



+1 323-241-1623 sharon.fletcher@teledyne.com