Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces New RF Low Noise Amplifiers for LEO Space Applications

New LNAs provide the Space RF engineering and design community with off-the-shelf K-band amplifiers for challenging high-reliability space applications.

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LEOSpace—Teledyne e2v HiRel announces the availability of a pair of low noise amplifiers for low earth orbit (LEO) space and other demanding applications. The TDLNA2626 and TDLNA2628 combine to cover 17 – 31.5 GHz frequency ranges and are built in a GaAs process technology which provides lower power consumption and high gain/bandwidth.





The TDLNA2626 operates from 17 – 22 GHz and provides a low noise figure of 1.3 dB and 25 dB small signal gain. Along with P1dB of 20 dBm and IM3 levels of −55 dBc (at Pout=0 dBm/tone), it offers a compact solution in a 4 mm x 4 mm plastic QFN package.

The TDLNA2628 operates from 22 – 31.5 GHz and provides a low noise figure of 1.6 dB and 23 dB small signal gain. Along with P1dB of 19 dBm and IM3 levels of −54 dBc (at Pout=0 dBm/tone), it also offers a compact solution in a 4 mm x 4 mm plastic QFN package.

“Our customers have been requesting higher frequency RF parts, and we are excited to expand our RF offerings with K-band LNAs to support applications where small size, low power consumption, and low noise figures are required in mission critical applications,” said Mont Taylor, Vice President and Business Development Manager at Teledyne e2v HiRel.

For more information on all of Teledyne e2v HiRel’s space offerings, review our portfolio of RF, Power, and semiconductors, and related services here on the Teledyne Defense Electronics website.

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today, from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor. They are shipped from our DoD Trusted Facility in Milpitas, California.

