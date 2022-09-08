Teledyne Awarded $596 Million International Space Station Support Contract

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that its subsidiary, Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., has been awarded the Marshall Operations, Systems, Services and Integration II (MOSSI II) contract. As the Prime Contractor, Teledyne is responsible for the management, personnel, supplies, and equipment to support mission operations and ground systems development services to support the International Space Station (ISS) and its missions.

Teledyne Brown Engineering is the incumbent on the Mission Operations and Integration (MO&I) portion of this contract and has been performing similar work to support this effort for over 20 years. The work will be performed at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

“I would like to thank NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center for its continued confidence in Teledyne Brown Engineering, and its capabilities,” said Robert Mehrabian, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne Technologies. “I also appreciate the dedication of our Teledyne Brown Engineering employees who developed the winning MOSSI II proposal under the leadership of former president Janice L. Hess and current president Scott Hall. Scott’s continued leadership and guidance positions us well with performance under the MOSSI II contract.”

“Our team’s dedication to Marshall Space Flight Center, the International Space Station and NASA’s mission to explore space is undeniable,” stated Scott Hall, President of Teledyne Brown Engineering. “Our talent, experience and understanding of the multifaceted parameters in payload operations and console support have contributed to the success of the ISS program and we look forward to working on MOSSI II and future space programs.”

MOSSI II is a combination of the current MO&I and Huntsville Operations Support Center (HOSC) contracts. It consists of all phases of ISS operations including mission preparation, crew and flight controller training and real-time spaceflight operations, as well as maintaining support infrastructure.

Teledyne Brown Engineering has supplied over 175,000 hours of round-the-clock support for the ISS. The company has played a major role in supporting NASA’s science research aboard the ISS by integrating more than 3,000 payloads, providing crew training activities for these payloads, developing experiment procedures, and delivering real-time support to science teams from around the world.

MOSSI II is a performance-based, cost-plus-award-fee contract that has a potential mission services value of $596.5 million and a maximum potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity value of $85 million over eight years. The contract begins around September 9, 2022.

About Teledyne Brown Engineering

Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, energy, and marine industries. For over six decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations, and technology development worldwide. For more information, visit Teledyne Brown Engineering’s website at www.tbe.com.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Cautionary Notice

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to a contract award. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors could change anticipated results, including risks associated with government contracts and other factors identified in Teledyne’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

