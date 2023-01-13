Teledyne Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Webcast Details

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the fourth quarter and full year financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

To access the call, go to www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will be available at this website for approximately one month starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Contacts

Jason VanWees

(805) 373-4542

