Teledyne Advances U.S. National Defense with Multiple Awards for SDA’s Tranche 3 Tracking Layer Program

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), a global leader in advanced imaging and sensor solutions, is pleased to announce the start of production on multiple awards to deliver state-of-the-art infrared Focal Plane Modules (FPMs) in support of the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tracking Layer Tranche 3 (TRKT3) program. These sensors will support SDA satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) as part of SDA’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), designed to strengthen resilient missile warning, missile tracking, and missile defense capabilities.

Mission Sensors: Advanced Technologies for Robust Threat Detection

Tranche 3 of the Tracking Layer focuses on technological improvements and expanded capabilities to counter advanced and evolving threats from hypersonic glide vehicles and other missile systems. Teledyne’s industry leading sensors feature radiation-hardened, multi-megapixel detectors providing best-in-class sensitivity, precision, and reliability. These performance advancements align with SDA’s spiral development model.

Proven Expertise: Trusted Partner in Space-Based Sensing

As a trusted supplier of advanced imaging systems, Teledyne’s scalable manufacturing operations enable delivery of highly complex components that play a role in national security and space innovation. Teledyne’s track record includes delivering flight-proven sensor technology for over 100 earth observation missions.

“Teledyne is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Space Development Agency established in Tranches 0, 1, and 2, and we are honored to support the Tracking Layer’s next evolution in Tranche 3,” said Megan Tremer, President of Teledyne Imaging Sensors. “These awards reflect our deep commitment to SDA’s mission, and we are excited to introduce feature upgrades that align with SDA’s spiral development model on an aggressive timeline.”

Strategic Focus on Space Sector Growth

In support of Tranche 3, Teledyne’s products will integrate into the SDA’s architecture, alongside optical communication terminals and advanced processing systems. As part of a broader growth strategy, Teledyne continues to prioritize next-generation imaging, semiconductor, and electronic systems to meet the performance requirements of proliferated satellite constellations.

“These awards reflect Teledyne’s strategic focus on space as a growth market and our capability to rapidly deliver technologies that support both government and commercial customers,” added George Bobb, President and CEO of Teledyne Technologies. “Across our global businesses, we are investing in next-generation imaging, semiconductor, and electronic systems to meet the increasing performance demands of modern space architectures. Tranche 3 is an exciting milestone, and we are proud to contribute technologies that strengthen the nation’s space-based sensing and surveillance capabilities.”

