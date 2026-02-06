Telecom, Media Companies Build Cloud-Native Foundations

Modern technology architectures help enterprises control costs, meet new customer demands more quickly, ISG Provider Lens® report says

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #AI--Telecom, media and entertainment enterprises are accelerating their adoption of integrated, cloud-native platforms for higher efficiency and faster time to market as operational requirements become more complex, according to new research reports published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® global Telecom Solutions report finds that operators worldwide are shifting from legacy, transaction-focused systems toward customer-centric, automation-led architectures that support faster service launches, lower operating costs and improved service reliability across increasingly diverse networks. Similarly, the 2025 ISG Provider Lens® global Media and Entertainment Solutions report finds that enterprises are redesigning fragmented production, localization and distribution environments for faster, more predictable delivery across multiple channels while maintaining quality and compliance.

“Both telecom and media companies are adopting modern architectures and AI-driven automation to support growth through new business models,” said Rajib Datta, partner at ISG. “By streamlining systems, they can cost-effectively adapt and scale operations while improving reliability.”

Telecom enterprises are consolidating fragmented operational environments into converged operational support systems and business support systems (OSS/BSS) and customer experience platforms to manage services across fixed, mobile, cloud and edge domains, the telecom report says. They are implementing API-based integration to reduce technical debt while enabling faster configuration of new bundles and partner services.

Carriers are also adopting intent-driven orchestration and closed-loop service assurance to manage rising service volumes and performance expectations, ISG says. AI-enabled catalogs and analytics support predictive operations by identifying risks before service degradation occurs. As 5G and fiber deployments expand, this helps enterprises maintain service quality while controlling operational complexity.

In the media and entertainment sector, cloud-native infrastructure has become the standard foundation for operations as enterprises seek elasticity, resilience and global reach, ISG says. Media companies are moving away from capital-intensive broadcast and archive systems toward API-first, multitenant architectures that support global load balancing and remote collaboration. This enables creative, editorial and operations teams to work concurrently across regions, shortening approval cycles and achieving operational cost savings of roughly 25 to 35 percent.

Media companies are using intelligent automation to manage metadata, quality control and localization as content catalogs expand, the media and entertainment report says. Machine learning-based auto-tagging, AI-assisted quality checks and automated versioning are reducing reliance on manual review of multilingual, multi-format assets. These capabilities are delivering measurable results, including cycle-time reductions of up to 40 to 60 percent.

“As telecom, media and entertainment companies face pressure to deliver more digital services and experiences at scale, they are rapidly reimagining their technology foundations,” said Yash Jethani, principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the reports. “In both sectors, next-generation platforms are helping enterprises lay the groundwork for large-scale transformations.”

The reports also explore other trends in the telecom and media industries, including the persistent fragmentation of media asset and workflow systems and growing concerns about AI trust, explainability and security in automated environments.

For more insights into key challenges faced by telecom and media and entertainment enterprises, plus ISG’s advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens® Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® global Telecom Solutions report for North America evaluates the capabilities of 52 providers across two quadrants: Integrated OSS/BSS/CX Platform Solutions and Connectivity Hardware and Industrial Edge Solutions.

The Telecom report names Nokia as a Leader in both quadrants. It names ABB, Advantech, Amdocs, Ciena BluePlanet, Cradlepoint/Ericsson, CSG, EdgeQ, Ericsson, Hansen Technologies, Kontron, Lanner Electronics, NetCracker, Salesforce Vlocity, Siemens and Telit Cinterion as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Etiya and Samsung are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the Telecom report is available from Etiya.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® global Media and Entertainment Solutions report evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across one quadrant: Content Supply Chain Management Solutions.

The Media and Entertainment report names Adobe, Amagi, Avid Technology, Conviva, Evertz, Katura, MediaKind, PFT (Clear), SDVI and Vizrt as Leaders in the quadrant.

In addition, Dalet is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in the quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, NetoAI is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among providers in the telecom and media and entertainment industries. NetoAI earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG’s Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

2025 ISG Provider Lens® global Telecom Solutions report for North America is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage. The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® global Media and Entertainment Solutions report for North America is available on this webpage.

