Telchemy Announces SQprobe 4.1 with Zoom and Teams Analytics and Cloud Deployment

Cloud deployable, high performance software probe for VoIP and Videoconferencing performance monitoring

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telchemy today announced the release of SQprobe 4.1, a high-performance VoIP and Videoconferencing analytics passive software probe that can be deployed on a wide range of Cloud, virtual data center and COTS hardware platforms. SQprobe is a pure software probe® that does not depend on specialized hardware to achieve 10Gbps+ performance, which is essential for deployment in virtualized and Cloud environments.

SQprobe provides real-time analytics for VoIP and Videoconferencing traffic including accurate QoE / User Experience scores, detailed performance data and SIP signaling flow information. SQprobe’s underlying powerful perceptual quality algorithms have been field proven to give accurate and stable analytics in the presence of time varying impairments, and its advanced analytics automatically identify and analyze real-time voice and video streams at rates of 10 Gbps and above.

Key new features in SQprobe 4.1 include:

Analysis of Microsoft Teams VoIP and Videoconferencing traffic, including merging of Scalable Video Coding (SVC) sessions

Analysis of Zoom VoIP and Videoconferencing streams, including the decoding and analysis of Zoom’s transport protocol

Cloud deployable – able to analyze mirrored traffic tunneled using VXLAN encapsulation

Real-time capture to disk of VoIP and Videoconferencing sessions

Signal & noise level measurements for G.711 and G.729A encoded VoIP traffic

Intelligent installation automatically adapts to make use of CPU architecture and performance, enabling optimal performance on a broad range of platforms

SQprobe is used by Service Providers and Enterprises to monitor VoIP and Videoconferencing traffic, and is available directly from Telchemy and through OEMs. SQprobe incorporates Telchemy’s VQmon, the most widely accepted analytics library for real-time application performance analysis.

About Telchemy

Telchemy® is the global leader in analytics technology for real-time applications and multimedia IoT with its VQmon®, Embiot®, DVQattest®, SQprobe® and SQmediator® families of service quality monitoring and analysis products. Founded in 1999, the company has products deployed worldwide and markets its technology both directly and through many leading networking, test and management product companies.

