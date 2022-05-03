Home Business Wire Telchemy Announces SQprobe 4.1 with Zoom and Teams Analytics and Cloud Deployment
Business Wire

Telchemy Announces SQprobe 4.1 with Zoom and Teams Analytics and Cloud Deployment

di Business Wire

Cloud deployable, high performance software probe for VoIP and Videoconferencing performance monitoring

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telchemy today announced the release of SQprobe 4.1, a high-performance VoIP and Videoconferencing analytics passive software probe that can be deployed on a wide range of Cloud, virtual data center and COTS hardware platforms. SQprobe is a pure software probe® that does not depend on specialized hardware to achieve 10Gbps+ performance, which is essential for deployment in virtualized and Cloud environments.

SQprobe provides real-time analytics for VoIP and Videoconferencing traffic including accurate QoE / User Experience scores, detailed performance data and SIP signaling flow information. SQprobe’s underlying powerful perceptual quality algorithms have been field proven to give accurate and stable analytics in the presence of time varying impairments, and its advanced analytics automatically identify and analyze real-time voice and video streams at rates of 10 Gbps and above.

Key new features in SQprobe 4.1 include:

  • Analysis of Microsoft Teams VoIP and Videoconferencing traffic, including merging of Scalable Video Coding (SVC) sessions
  • Analysis of Zoom VoIP and Videoconferencing streams, including the decoding and analysis of Zoom’s transport protocol
  • Cloud deployable – able to analyze mirrored traffic tunneled using VXLAN encapsulation
  • Real-time capture to disk of VoIP and Videoconferencing sessions
  • Signal & noise level measurements for G.711 and G.729A encoded VoIP traffic
  • Intelligent installation automatically adapts to make use of CPU architecture and performance, enabling optimal performance on a broad range of platforms

SQprobe is used by Service Providers and Enterprises to monitor VoIP and Videoconferencing traffic, and is available directly from Telchemy and through OEMs. SQprobe incorporates Telchemy’s VQmon, the most widely accepted analytics library for real-time application performance analysis.

About Telchemy

Telchemy® is the global leader in analytics technology for real-time applications and multimedia IoT with its VQmon®, Embiot®, DVQattest®, SQprobe® and SQmediator® families of service quality monitoring and analysis products. Founded in 1999, the company has products deployed worldwide and markets its technology both directly and through many leading networking, test and management product companies.

Contacts

Mina Chan

marketing@telchemy.com

Articoli correlati

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

Dassault Systèmes and German Premium Automobile Manufacturer Develop Stamping Die Design Application for Body in White to Reduce Vehicle Development Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two companies analyzed how the valid stamped sheet metal parts definition and stamping die design process in toolmaking...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Axiante

Come Axiante supporta le aziende nel modernizzare le applicazioni

Digitale