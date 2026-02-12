Tektonic 2026: Bringing the Auto Repair Industry Together to Help Shops Get Better Results

Open, industry-wide event delivers practical growth playbooks, hands-on training and community in Houston

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tekmetric will host Tektonic 2026, an open, industry-wide conference designed to help auto repair shops operate smarter, lead stronger teams and drive measurable growth. The event takes place April 9-11 at the Marriott Marquis Houston and is expected to bring together more than 1,000 shop owners, managers, service advisors and technicians from across the industry.

Built for every role inside the shop, Tektonic combines practical, peer-led playbooks with hands-on training and high-level strategy — all grounded in the real-world realities shop operators face every day.

"It’s harder than it’s ever been to run a shop," said Sunil Patel, CEO of Tekmetric. "Vehicles are more complex. Customers expect more. The operational pressure never really lets up. Through our work with shops across the country, we see it every day. Tektonic is about bringing the industry together — owners, advisors, technicians, coaches and partners — so we can build better systems, stronger teams and businesses that are sustainable, not just surviving."

Serving nearly 14,000 shops across the country gives Tekmetric a unique vantage point into the challenges and growth strategies emerging across the industry — perspective that helps shape Tektonic’s practical, operator-focused agenda.

WHAT MAKES TEKTONIC DIFFERENT

Tektonic translates that industry-wide perspective into a structured, role-based experience designed around how shops actually operate. The program includes 75 breakout sessions across role-based tracks, allowing attendees to customize their learning based on experience level and day-to-day responsibilities.

Attendees will gain:

Peer-led, operator-first playbooks from shop owners and leaders sharing what’s actually working

from shop owners and leaders sharing what’s actually working Role-based learning tracks tailored for owners, service advisors and technicians

tailored for owners, service advisors and technicians Hands-on workshops built around workflows, scripts and step-by-step processes

built around workflows, scripts and step-by-step processes Tekmetric platform training and product feedback sessions for users at every level

for users at every level An industry-wide community experience focused on connection, mentorship and long-term growth

While Tektonic includes ~20 dedicated Tekmetric training sessions, the majority of content focuses on broader industry topics — including shop operations, leadership, profitability, customer experience and emerging technology — regardless of auto repair platform.

MAIN-STAGE KEYNOTES

Tektonic 2026 features a diverse keynote lineup, including:

Codie Sanchez, CEO of Contrarian Thinking

Mike Michalowicz, author of Profit First

Aaron Stokes, founder of Shop Fix Academy

Sebastian Jimenez, CEO of Rilla

General Robert B. Neller, 37th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps

Sessions will address leadership under pressure, profitability frameworks, AI and frontline performance, operational discipline and the mindset required to build resilient, high-performing teams.

INDUSTRY COACHING SHOWDOWN PANEL

Tektonic will also host a main-stage Coaching Showdown Panel moderated by Mike Allen (host of Confessions of a Shop Owner podcast), bringing together leaders from several of the industry’s most influential coaching groups for a candid, fast-paced discussion.

Participating groups include Shop Fix Academy, Autoshop Answers, Shop Owner Coach, Auto Ignite Management, Elite Worldwide, Limitless Leadership, The Institute for Automotive Business Excellence and ATI.

The session will explore real-world shop challenges, compare differing growth philosophies and give attendees direct access to the perspectives shaping today’s auto repair landscape.

PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS

Owner growth and leadership tracks

Service advisor and performance communication training

Technician-focused sessions covering EV service, ADAS calibration, direct injection systems and new refrigerants

Emerging technology and AI applications in auto repair

An expanded expo hall featuring industry tools, technology and service partners

Industry Appreciation Party and Awards Dinner with live music from The Spazmatics

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Tektonic is open to the full auto repair ecosystem including shop owners, managers, service advisors, technicians and industry vendors. The event is structured so entire teams can attend and learn in parallel, returning to their shops aligned and equipped to execute.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Tektonic 2026 (presented by Tekmetric)

When: April 9-11, 2026

Where: Marriott Marquis Houston, Houston, Texas

Registration:

Standard registration through March 31, 2026: $1,499; April pricing: $1,999

Tickets include breakfast, lunch and refreshments during conference days, plus select evening events with food and beverages.

To learn more or register, visit: www.tekmetric.com/tektonic.

ABOUT TEKTONIC

Tektonic is an open, industry-wide auto repair conference built for every shop and every role, combining role-based learning tracks, hands-on workshops, keynotes and community experiences to help repair professionals learn, connect and grow.

ABOUT TEKMETRIC

Tekmetric, the most trusted auto repair platform used by more than 13,000 shops nationwide, improves auto repair shops through the relentless pursuit of innovation. Tekmetric's all-in-one cloud-based auto repair platform, including shop management, payments, marketing, technology integrations and real-time data, empowers auto repair shops nationwide. With Tekmetric, shop owners can create transparency, enhance productivity, increase profitability and deliver a superior customer experience for vehicle owners. For more information, visit www.tekmetric.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Schneider

eschneider@tekmetric.com