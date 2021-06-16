TEKsystems Global Services Awarded Snowflake Emerging Partner of the Year

Recognized for delivering cloud data solutions to customers

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataCloud—TEKsystems Global Services, a provider of full-stack technology services that address the pressing strategy and implementation needs for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, today announced that it has been named the Emerging Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

As a Snowflake Elite Partner and now, Emerging Partner of the Year, TEKsystems works with customers to leverage the transformative power of data. Together, TEKsystems and Snowflake have supported organizations by providing a scalable, low-maintenance, cost-effective way to utilize the modern data cloud, improving productivity and delivering valuable insights.

“We are honored that TEKsystems Global Services has been recognized for our continued work with Snowflake, bringing cloud data solutions to our customers,” said Ryan Skains, vice president of global alliances at TEKsystems Global Services. “Together, we’ve combined our expertise with the innovative technology at Snowflake to accelerate business outcomes for our customers.”

TEKsystems Global Services and Snowflake can eliminate data movement and provide direct access to live data in a secure environment. A strong cloud-based strategy allows customers to quickly load data into Snowflake’s Data Cloud, reducing costs and improving product innovation. This enables customers to harness the power of machine learning, predictive analytics and IoT—all with rapid insights at scale.

“We’re proud to partner with TEKsystems Global Services to help joint customers get even more value out of their data,” said Colleen Kapase, vice president of worldwide partnerships and alliances at Snowflake. “This recognition is an extension of our work together, supporting customers in their data efforts to improve efficiency and agility within an organization.”

With more than 100 locations around the world, TEKsystems Global Services’ experts strategically lead and support IT services and talent needs across all major industries, including healthcare, retail, legal, energy, government and financial services.

Learn more about TEKsystems and Snowflake: https://www.teksystems.com/en/about-us/partnerships/snowflake.

