Zeta NEXT Launched in Dallas

Inside the Intelligence Revolution at the First Regional Event Series Held at the Dallas Arboretum

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, proudly unveiled the inauguration of its latest thought leadership initiative, Zeta NEXT, on April 24th at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. The first-of-its-kind series is designed to showcase new Artificial Intelligence-powered technologies, provide hands-on engagement with AI-powered tools, and share best practices to turn the promise of AI into better experiences for consumers and better results for brands.









Top industry experts and thought leaders gathered at the Zeta NEXT Dallas conference titled “Step Inside the AI Revolution,” to explore the transformative impact of AI on marketing and marketers. The event served as a platform for in-depth discussions on how AI is reshaping the landscape of marketing practices and redefining creativity in the golden age of AI.

Zeta NEXT Dallas attendees hailed from more than 50 companies including leading brands in Financial Services, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, and Travel & Hospitality. Topics ranged from modernizing data infrastructure to evolving data governance to realizing the full potential of personalization. Each session offered a unique glimpse into the cutting-edge technologies re-shaping the marketing landscape today and accelerating a Replacement Cycle in Marketing Technology that began in early 2023.

Keynote speaker, Zack Kass, AI Futurist and the first Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI, challenged attendees to think bigger about the impact of AI in their business and their lives, stating, “I believe the single most important factor for companies successfully working with AI is an executive team committed to its potential. Some boardrooms and executives in Fortune 100 companies are not yet convinced that AI will revolutionize their businesses or industries. It doesn’t matter what else happens within these companies; they will likely struggle.”

Leading practitioners and industry experts from Ashley Furniture, GMR, Haggar, and Red Roof Inn were among the speakers, along with a panel of industry subject matter experts featuring Zeta’s strategic partner, Snowflake Inc.

In his opening address, Steven Gerber, Zeta’s President & COO, emphasized the pivotal moment marketing currently faces. He remarked, “Traditional technologies, tools, and strategies are inadequate for engaging with today’s consumers and ensuring consistent, profitable growth. The adoption of Generative AI is essential for brands to excel amidst this era of transformative change. Zeta NEXT embodies our unwavering dedication to empowering brands to evolve with AI.”

About Zeta Global



Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations



Scott Schmitz



ir@zetaglobal.com

Press



James A. Pearson



press@zetaglobal.com