TEKsystems Global Services Announces Support for AWS for Games

Game Studio Solution will accelerate studio operations using AWS and skilled talent

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEKsystems Global Services, a global provider of technology, business and talent solutions for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners built specifically for Games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run and grow their games. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Games also identifies dedicated AWS Game Tech industry specialists, AWS Services and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

As part of the AWS for Games initiative, TEKsystems Global Services will offer the Game Studio Solution, transforming the day-to-day challenges game developers face into opportunities by providing the technology and the talent to keep projects on track and increase time to market.

“Our solution powered by AWS provides the structure to mature a studio’s game and metaverse design and development while aligning to the compliance goals of publishers and platforms,” says Tom Roach, chief strategist, media, entertainment and gaming at TEKsystems Global Services. “We deliver a tailored roadmap for growth and efficiency across all business units, combining cloud-certified experts with highly skilled game development talent.”

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, TEKsystems Global Services covers the full spectrum of AWS initiatives. Along with 1Strategy, a TEKsystems Global Services company and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, they help customers architect, migrate and optimize their workloads on AWS, creating scalable, cost-effective, secure and reliable solutions. The companies have earned multiple AWS Competencies. 1Strategy has DevOps Consultancy, Migration Consulting, Data & Analytics Consulting, Security Consulting and Machine Learning Consulting Competencies. TEKsystems Global Services has DevOps Consulting and Data & Analytics Consulting Competencies, and is an AWS Authorized Training Partner.

As an AWS Authorized Training Partner, TEKsystems Global Services provides training and adoption services to help customers internally drive employee growth and leverage AWS services. And the company has a robust talent network covering 81% of the IT workforce and provides solutions to cultivate a diverse workforce, helping close opportunity gaps in the tech industry.

“The gaming industry faces tough challenges as consumer demand increases and the war for talent continues,” says Ryan Valley, strategic alliance manager, gaming at TEKsystems Global Services. “Our experience can help customers tackle these challenges, deliver intuitive and scalable customer experiences, and make an immediate impact.”

TEKsystems Global Services helps customers seize opportunity through full-stack expertise, DevOps and Lean-Agile principles, security-first mindset and unrivaled capabilities in workforce development.

Read about the solutions TEKsystems Global Services delivers using AWS. Contact our experts to learn more about the Game Studio Solution powered by AWS for Games.

About TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services

We’re TEKsystems. We accelerate business transformation for our customers. We bring real-world expertise to solve complex technology, business and talent challenges—across the globe. We’re a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia, who partner with us for our scale, full-stack capabilities and speed. We’re strategic thinkers, hands-on collaborators, helping customers capitalize on change. We’re building tomorrow by delivering business outcomes and driving positive impacts in our global communities. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at TEKsystems.com.

