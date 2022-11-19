TEKsystems Global Services Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Expanded collaboration will drive enterprise transformation through cloud strategy and data analytics

HANOVER, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEKsystems Global Services, a global provider of technology and business solutions, today announced it has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This agreement marks the start of TEKsystems Global Services’ multiyear collaboration with AWS to deliver value to customers no matter where they are on their cloud journey—from design, migration and implementation to training, adoption and improvement.

TEKsystems Global Services will combine end-to-end cloud modernization capabilities to increase agility, scalability and speed. Customers can unlock a competitive advantage and new growth opportunities through specialized data analytics and machine-learning solutions.

“We’re obsessed with our customers and driving their business growth. By working with AWS, we can maximize efficiency and build greater adaptability across an enterprise with smart data, resilient infrastructure, customized training and next-gen workforce solutions,” said Ricardo Madan, vice president, TEKsystems Global Services. “We’re a true transformation partner, and our agreement with AWS takes our commitment to customer success to the next level.”

The companies will focus on three growth initiatives under the agreement to provide enhanced support to customers: unlocking the transformative power of data, fueling innovation and elevating customer experience.

Transforming data analytics across industries: Through advanced data analytics practice transformation, the companies will offer new data solutions that run on AWS to scale customer operations. Customized solutions are designed to accelerate data transformation for thousands of customers across industries.

Activating talent to sustain cloud transformation: TEKsystems Global Services’ multidisciplinary experts, in collaboration with AWS, will provide training and enablement services to help customers develop and hire the talent they need to optimize business and to increase the likelihood of sustaining cloud transformation.

Delivering outcome-driven transformation for customers: TEKsystems and AWS will collaborate to develop joint strategic co-sell motions with AWS Professional Services (AWS ProServe) to accelerate customer migrations at scale and provide outcome-driven transformation for customers.

“TEKsystems Global Services is focused on driving customer success using deep expertise across industries, and tailoring a specialized approach for each customer based on their cloud journey,” said Chris Sullivan, worldwide director, systems integrator, AWS. “TEKsystems’ commitment to workforce development as an AWS Training Partner and member of the AWS re:Start program brings tremendous value to the AWS ecosystem as we work together to help our customers innovate faster.”

TEKsystems Global Services will continue to deliver sustainable, measurable results through this agreement. TEKsystems Global Services is a member of the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program and an AWS Authorized Training Partner, and has earned the AWS DevOps Competency and the AWS Data and Analytics Competency.

About TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services

We’re TEKsystems. We accelerate business transformation for our customers. We bring real-world expertise to solve complex technology, business and talent challenges—across the globe. We’re a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia, who partner with us for our scale, full-stack capabilities and speed. We’re strategic thinkers, hands-on collaborators, helping customers capitalize on change. We’re building tomorrow by delivering business outcomes and driving positive impacts in our global communities. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company. Learn more at TEKsystems.com.

