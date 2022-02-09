Home Business Wire TekSynap Welcomes Vice President of Intelligence Programs
Business Wire

TekSynap Welcomes Vice President of Intelligence Programs

di Business Wire

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#teksynap–TekSynap is proud to announce and welcome the addition of Susan Case as Vice President of Intelligence Programs for TekSynap. Ms. Case brings over 40 years of business development and operations experience to the TekSynap leadership team.


Prior to joining TekSynap, Ms. Case held business development positions at Solerity, Eagle Ray, AMERICAN SYSTEMS, L3 Technologies Intelligence Solutions Division, Keane Federal Systems, and others. Her experience with small, medium, and large companies includes leading business development efforts targeting the DoD and Intelligence Community, both CONUS and OCONUS.

Ms. Case holds a Master of Arts in Industrial Organizational Psychology from George Mason University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Psychology from the University of Richmond. She is an active member of Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA), Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA), and GEOINT (USGIF and NGA Acquisition Working Group) and Professional Services Council (PSC). She is the founder of DIAlogue, an Industry Forum for contractors of varied sizes, experiences, and capabilities dedicated to serving the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) mission.

Contacts

Toni Fisher, 571-271-6707

Toni.fisher@teksynap.com

Articoli correlati

One Inc Tallies Sales, Revenue Record in Year of Expansion for Insurance Payments Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading insurtech expands client roster, revenue, team and functionality. FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments platform for the...
Continua a leggere

Code42 Data Exposure Report: Data Visibility and Exposure Challenges Put the Spotlight on Risk of Cloud Technologies and Insider Risk Education Improvement

Business Wire Business Wire -
There is a one in three (37%) chance your company loses IP when an employee quits. Almost all (96%) companies...
Continua a leggere

LeaseQuery Announces Key Appointments to Executive Team

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading provider of accounting technology expands executive leadership team to support exponential business and product growth ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeaseQuery, a leading...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

One Inc Tallies Sales, Revenue Record in Year of Expansion for Insurance Payments Network

Business Wire