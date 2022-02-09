TekSynap Welcomes Vice President of Intelligence Programs

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#teksynap–TekSynap is proud to announce and welcome the addition of Susan Case as Vice President of Intelligence Programs for TekSynap. Ms. Case brings over 40 years of business development and operations experience to the TekSynap leadership team.





Prior to joining TekSynap, Ms. Case held business development positions at Solerity, Eagle Ray, AMERICAN SYSTEMS, L3 Technologies Intelligence Solutions Division, Keane Federal Systems, and others. Her experience with small, medium, and large companies includes leading business development efforts targeting the DoD and Intelligence Community, both CONUS and OCONUS.

Ms. Case holds a Master of Arts in Industrial Organizational Psychology from George Mason University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Psychology from the University of Richmond. She is an active member of Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA), Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA), and GEOINT (USGIF and NGA Acquisition Working Group) and Professional Services Council (PSC). She is the founder of DIAlogue, an Industry Forum for contractors of varied sizes, experiences, and capabilities dedicated to serving the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) mission.

