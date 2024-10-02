TekSynap Secures Prime Position on $12.5 Billion USAF Base Infrastructure Modernization IDIQ

Leading IT solutions provider to play key role in revolutionizing Air Force’s global IT infrastructure

RESTON, VA.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NOLA #Bloomberg–TekSynap, a leading IT solutions provider, today announced its selection as a prime awardee on the U.S. Air Force Base Infrastructure Modernization (BIM) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. This prestigious award, with a ceiling of $12.5 billion, positions TekSynap at the forefront of a comprehensive initiative to transform the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) information technology infrastructure across its bases worldwide.









The BIM IDIQ, awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Enterprise IT & Cyber Infrastructure Division (AFLCMC/HNI), spans a base period from September 16, 2024, to August 14, 2029, with an option period extending to August 14, 2034. Under this contract, TekSynap will provide bespoke solutions for the design, upgrade, installation, and maintenance of both Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPR) and Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPR) Base Area Network (BAN) components.

“We are honored to be selected as a prime contractor for this critical initiative,” said Thomas Murphy, Vice President of Infrastructure at TekSynap. “This award reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and reliable IT solutions that empower the Air Force to meet the challenges of the digital battlefield.”

This contract allows for both single and multi-base task orders, providing flexibility in implementation and resource allocation. TekSynap’s expertise will be crucial in facilitating the rapid transformation of the DAF’s base-centric IT infrastructure to an enterprise-wide approach, leveraging industry best practices and cutting-edge technologies.

MJ Helveston, TekSynap’s Chief Operating Officer, added: “Securing a contract of this scale is strategically important to TekSynap’s growth trajectory. The BIM contract not only strengthens our partnership with the U.S. Air Force but also positions us to drive innovation in federal IT infrastructure, providing critical support to one of the nation’s largest defense organizations. We look forward to driving innovation, ensuring mission readiness, and delivering secure, scalable solutions that support the defense sector’s evolving needs.”

The BIM IDIQ represents a significant investment in the future of Air Force communications and data management capabilities. TekSynap is proud to contribute its expertise to this vital initiative, helping to enhance the overall mission effectiveness of the U.S. Air Force.

