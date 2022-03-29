TekSynap Named One of the Top Workplaces on Glassdoor

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#careeropportunites–TekSynap Corporation was ranked within the Top 50 of Glassdoor’s “100 Best Places to Work” 2022, for small and medium-sized companies. Glassdoor is a website where current and former employees can anonymously review companies. On Glassdoor, users can review salary, benefits, interviews, management, and provide photos of the company they are evaluating.

Citing culture, leadership, growth, diversity, and inclusion as the aspects that come together to make a company a ‘best’ place to work, Glassdoor compiled this list using employee-created ratings. Placing #39, one of the first comments about TekSynap states that, “TekSynap has amazing benefits, dedicated employees, promotes work-life balance, and puts its people first! This company goes above and beyond in so many ways.”

This recognition, especially following the effects of Covid-19 on all companies, demonstrates TekSynap’s commitment to creating a positive working atmosphere. We are grateful to all the employees that submitted responses on Glassdoor. We will continue to strive to be a best place to work.

About TekSynap

TekSynap is a full spectrum systems integrator. We deploy industry-leading solutions that provide effective computing and communication environments. We supply IT professionals with management experience and technical expertise, to ensure that projects and programs are completed on time and within your budget. At TekSynap, an ethic of hard work, dedication, and enthusiasm cultivates a can-do atmosphere where any goal can be achieved.

