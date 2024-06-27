TekSynap Corp. Recognized as a 2023 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NOLA #Bloomberg–TekSynap Corp., specializing in IT solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Juniper Partner of the Year for 2023 by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-Native Networks. Juniper Networks recognizes partners each year based on their ability to drive innovative, AI-Native business solutions and provide exceptional user experiences while achieving their financial goals.









Juniper recognized TekSynap Corp. as Federal VAR Partner of the Year for its ability to leverage modernized data centers and automated cloud-based network solutions, integrating Juniper Networks AI-Native technologies. TekSynap has demonstrated its ability to utilize Juniper solutions to support next-generation mission-critical deployments, while ensuring a high level of performance, reliability, security, and innovation. TekSynap has a well-established relationship with Juniper’s professional services group, ensuring expert support for Juniper’s suite of products and solutions.

Moreover, TekSynap is a Juniper Direct Value-Added Reseller (DVAR) and offers preferred pricing to its clients. It has demonstrated its ability to execute requirements for Life Cycle Support and Training in Support of Juniper switches, highlighting its capability and experience. TekSynap has recently been awarded the VA LAN CCT (IRP) contract to refresh, over 17,000 LAN switches across various regions. This is a testament to TekSynap’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

The Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA) hosts Juniper’s 2023 Partner of the Year Awards, celebrating partners for their exceptional performance in delivering digital transformation for customers. It helps partners build, sustain, and grow their Juniper Practice with the proper support and tools to leverage the next generation of networking solutions.

Kamran Jinnah, TekSynap’s CEO, states, “Our work to secure Juniper as the VA’s Enterprise standard began more than seven years ago. Juniper’s technology solutions rank highest in terms of ability to execute and completeness of vision, making Juniper the leader in the market. The leadership of TekSynap’s engineering professionals makes me incredibly proud, as we have successfully evolved the VA’s network infrastructure in collaboration with Juniper. TekSynap was the only company to bid on a Juniper solution for the VA in recent years, and we are proud to lead the charge.”

“TekSynap’s recognition as our Federal VAR Partner of the Year for 2023 exemplifies its outstanding ability to harness Juniper’s AI-Native technologies for next-generation mission-critical deployments. Its expertise in integrating our solutions with a focus on performance, reliability and innovation sets a high standard in the industry. TekSynap’s commitment to excellence, demonstrated through its execution of the VA LAN CCT contract and role as a Direct Value-Added Reseller, underscores the strength of our partnership. Juniper is proud to collaborate with TekSynap and looks forward to continuing to drive experience-first digital transformation together.” -Gordon Mackintosh, Group Vice President, Juniper Partner Organization

About TekSynap:

Challenging norms, redefining innovation, and creating unique solutions to transform the technology landscape.

TekSynap is a dynamic, innovative technology company that delivers comprehensive IT solutions. We believe in understanding our customers’ unique requirements and designing solutions that deliver accurate results. Leveraging our extensive experience and technical expertise, we strive to anticipate our customers’ needs and surpass their expectations. Our highly skilled professionals are committed to delivering the highest quality of service in every engagement. Recognized for our forward-thinking approach and commitment to workplace excellence, TekSynap remains a leading figure in the technology industry.

https://www.teksynap.com

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

TekSynap Corporation

Grace Jinnah – Sr Marketing Manager

Grace.Jinnah@Teksynap.com

833-780-5900

https://www.teksynap.com