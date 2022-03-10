Tekion Launches Automotive Enterprise Cloud

An end-to-end digital retail experience connecting brand, retailer and consumer

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tekion, innovator of the Automotive Retail Cloud® (ARC), the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail SaaS platform, today announced the launch of its Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) to unify the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), retailer, and consumer vehicle purchase journey from website to delivery. Automotive Enterprise Cloud seamlessly connects the retail experience from the OEM brand website directly to local retailers accommodating a complete end-to-end transaction.





“Through Automotive Enterprise Cloud, Retailers and OEMs can unify the online shopping journey between websites seamlessly, having full visibility on the consumer journey, resulting in the best consumer experience possible,” said Jay Vijayan, CEO and Founder of Tekion. “We’re happy to connect the brand, retailer and consumer better than ever before to deliver meaningful experiences at each digital and in-store touchpoint.”

OEMs are working with Tekion to leverage Automotive Enterprise Cloud to power online brand and retail experience via the following features:

A unifying digital brand identity between OEM and store websites

Real-time purchasing tools for seamless, end-to-end buying experiences including e-sign, online payment, and scheduled delivery

An interactive vehicle configurator that empowers consumers to fully customize their vehicle and search inventory

First true cloud-based retailer hub to schedule appointments, interact with consumers online, and finalize initial pricing

100% online secure checkout portal

Comprehensive reporting and real-time analytics for retailers to have visibility on every digital touchpoint, vehicle sales, top team performers, visitor behavior, traffic funnel, website click heat map and much more

“We are working with Tekion to build a new way for our EV and used car customers to purchase a vehicle that feels seamless from the moment they are on our brand site to when they are searching specific vehicle inventory at a dealership near them,” said Steve Hill, US Vice President, Sales, Service and Marketing, at General Motors. “We’re excited to work with Tekion towards a seamless e-commerce approach to car buying for our customers.”

Automotive Enterprise Cloud levels the playing field for OEMs and retailers to compete and win in today’s experience-driven e-commerce environment through Tekion’s advanced technology platform. The world’s best digital experiences that consumers have come to expect are now available in automotive retail.

To learn more about Tekion’s Automotive Enterprise Cloud, visit https://tekion.com/products/aec.

About Tekion

Disrupting a 50-year reliance on aging Dealer Management System platforms, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail platform, Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC). This transformative dealership software platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, ARC is simplifying the dealer/consumer relationship and journey. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 1,500 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

Contacts

Marylou Hastert



press@tekion.com