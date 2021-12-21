Home Business Wire Tejal Gandhi, MD, Named One of the 100 Most Influential People in...
Tejal Gandhi, MD, Named One of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

Press Ganey chief safety and transformation officer receives Modern Healthcare’s prestigious recognition for the second year in a row

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Press Ganey, the national leader in healthcare consumer and workforce engagement, today announced that Tejal Gandhi, MD, chief safety and transformation officer, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the “100 Most Influential People in Healthcare” for the second year in a row. Modern Healthcare’s prestigious recognition program honors individuals deemed by their peers and Modern Healthcare senior editors to be the most influential in terms of leadership and impact.

“Dr. Gandhi’s work to foster fair and just healthcare has come to life with deliberate, thoughtful action,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “She is an industry disruptor as much as she is a connector, advancing health equity and driving health systems toward Zero Harm.”

Under Dr. Gandhi’s leadership, Press Ganey empowers more than 600 acute care hospitals and 1,350 ambulatory care facilities in pursuit to reduce safety events by 80% as part of its Safety 2025 collaborative. Additionally, Dr. Gandhi spearheads Press Ganey’s Equity Partnership, helping more than 1,600 healthcare facilities identify gaps in equity and formulate strategies to improve diversity, equity and inclusion for patients and clinicians.

“At this critical moment in time, healthcare leaders across the nation must be empowered with strategies and tools to reduce harm to patients and the workforce and create more equitable and inclusive experiences,” said Dr. Gandhi. “The selfless actions they have exhibited during this challenging pandemic are truly remarkable, and I am honored to be at the helm, helping them accelerate their progress.”

Dr. Gandhi was also recently named one of Modern Healthcare’s 2021 Top Diversity Leaders.

To learn more about Dr. Gandhi and the work she is doing to transform the healthcare experience, visit PressGaney.com.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement 35 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

