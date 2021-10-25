Teikametrics Releases Amazon Advertising Benchmarks for Q4 2021

Detailed analysis provides advertising cost benchmarks across 11 different categories on Amazon

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising—Teikametrics, the leading optimization platform for sellers on Amazon, Walmart and eBay, today announced the release of new Amazon advertising benchmarks for Q4 2021. With detailed breakdowns across close to a dozen categories, this analysis provides critical data to Amazon sellers looking to maximize their effectiveness during the holiday season.

The Q4 2021 Amazon Advertising Benchmark report encompasses four full months’ worth of advertising activity generated across thousands of sellers using Teikametrics’ software and services. For each category studied, Teikametrics provides cost-per-click (CPC) and advertising cost of sale (ACOS) benchmarks, with detailed commentary on what these trends mean in the context of the larger marketplace. The categories studied include:

Baby

Beauty & Personal Care

Clothing Shoes & Jewelry

Electronics

Grocery & Gourmet Food

Health & Household

Home & Kitchen

Office Products

Patio Lawn & Garden

Sports & Outdoors

Toys & Games

“The Amazon advertising landscape is constantly shifting, and to stay ahead of their competitors, sellers and brands need to understand how they are tracking versus their category,” said Andrew Waber, Director of Insights at Teikametrics. “This latest analysis illuminates the fact that the cost of advertising on Amazon can vary wildly between categories, but provides a road map to successfully mitigating those challenges during the all-important holiday shopping season.”

To download the full Q4 2021 Amazon Advertising Benchmark Report, visit: https://www.teikametrics.com/ebooks/amazon-benchmark-report-q4-2021/

About Teikametrics

Teikametrics’ AI-powered Marketplace Optimization Platform helps sellers and brand owners maximize their potential on the world’s most valuable marketplaces. Founded in 2015, Teikametrics uses proprietary AI technology to maximize profitability in a simple SaaS interface. Teikametrics optimizes more than $8 billion in GMV across thousands of sellers around the world, with brands including Munchkin, mDesign, Clarks, Nutribullet, Conair, Nutrafol, and Solo Stove trusting Teikametrics to unlock the full potential of their selling and advertising on Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and other marketplaces.

For more information, please visit: http://www.teikametrics.com.

